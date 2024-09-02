Hi there!

Here are a few additional suggestions that might help resolve this issue:

1. Check for Updates

Ensure that you’re using the latest version of Vivaldi. Sometimes, issues like these are addressed in subsequent updates. Go to Help > Check for Updates to make sure you have the most recent version.

2. Disable Hardware Acceleration

Hardware acceleration can sometimes cause video playback issues. Try disabling it to see if it resolves the problem. You can do this by going to Settings > Webpages > Performance and toggling off the “Use hardware acceleration when available” option. Restart Vivaldi after making this change.

3. Test in a Clean Profile

Since you’ve already tested in a private window with no plugins, testing with a fresh Vivaldi profile might be useful. Create a new user profile and see if the issue persists. This helps determine if the problem is related to your current profile or settings.

4. Check Graphics Drivers

Outdated or incompatible graphics drivers can sometimes cause display issues. Make sure your graphics drivers are up to date. Visit your graphics card manufacturer’s website for the latest drivers.

5. Review System Settings

Sometimes, system settings related to display or power management can affect video playback. Check your system’s power settings and make sure they are configured for optimal performance while screensharing.

I hope one of these steps helps resolve the issue. If you need further assistance or have any other questions, please let me know!

Best regards,