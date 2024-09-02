Alt tab on youtube causes video player to turn black.
-
CloverCorp
I often screenshare videos to my friends and i've noticed that with the most recent update youtube videos now turn black when i'm alt tabbed. I've tried restarting and doing it in a private window with no plugins, the issue persists.
vivaldi version: 6.9.3447.37 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Since updating to 6.9
windows 10.
-
Riume Supporters Patron Translator
Hi there!
Here are a few additional suggestions that might help resolve this issue:
1. Check for Updates
Ensure that you’re using the latest version of Vivaldi. Sometimes, issues like these are addressed in subsequent updates. Go to Help > Check for Updates to make sure you have the most recent version.
2. Disable Hardware Acceleration
Hardware acceleration can sometimes cause video playback issues. Try disabling it to see if it resolves the problem. You can do this by going to Settings > Webpages > Performance and toggling off the “Use hardware acceleration when available” option. Restart Vivaldi after making this change.
3. Test in a Clean Profile
Since you’ve already tested in a private window with no plugins, testing with a fresh Vivaldi profile might be useful. Create a new user profile and see if the issue persists. This helps determine if the problem is related to your current profile or settings.
4. Check Graphics Drivers
Outdated or incompatible graphics drivers can sometimes cause display issues. Make sure your graphics drivers are up to date. Visit your graphics card manufacturer’s website for the latest drivers.
5. Review System Settings
Sometimes, system settings related to display or power management can affect video playback. Check your system’s power settings and make sure they are configured for optimal performance while screensharing.
I hope one of these steps helps resolve the issue. If you need further assistance or have any other questions, please let me know!
Best regards,
-
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forums
--
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
--
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
--
Also,
Some useful links:
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
CloverCorp
@Riume i have checked a clean profile and hardware acceleration was already off, i noticed it happens on chrome too so its likely a chromium specific issue, and it cant be the display settings or power settings because i never change them, version listed in the post is the latest version released on stable so no changes there.
edit: i think its trying to save memory by disabling the video when im not in tab?? im not sure how to disable that, used to be with hardware acceleration but thats off??
another edit this is ALL videos (twitter hulu hbo anything that has a video player)
-
CloverCorp
Downgrading to 6.8.3381.57 (Stable channel) (64-bit) has fixed the issue so its definitely a recent vivaldi bug or change of some kind.