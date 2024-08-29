@osbulbul said in Is there a way to improve speed?:

Hey, while using other browsers vs Vivaldi, I see Vivaldi is a bit slower. Especially, when I type URL and press enter it's like waiting in the empty page and suddenly everything loaded all in once.

Hi there!

I’m sorry to hear that you’re experiencing slower performance with Vivaldi. I understand how important a smooth browsing experience is. Here are a few tips that might help improve performance:

**1. Update Vivaldi

Make sure you’re running the latest version of Vivaldi. We regularly release updates that include performance enhancements and bug fixes. You can check for updates by going to Help > Check for Updates.

**2. Manage Extensions

Extensions can sometimes impact browser speed. Try disabling all extensions and see if that makes a difference. If it does, you can re-enable them one by one to find the one that might be causing the slowdown. Go to Tools > Extensions to manage them.

**3. Adjust Performance Settings

In Vivaldi, you can tweak performance settings to suit your needs. Go to Settings > Webpages and explore options under the “Performance” section. Sometimes disabling hardware acceleration can help with performance issues.

**4. Clear Cache and Cookies

Clearing cached data can often resolve performance issues. Head to Menu > Tools > Clear browsing data, and select options to clear your cache and cookies.

**5. Manage Tabs and Sessions

Having many tabs open can affect browser speed. Try to keep the number of open tabs to a minimum and manage your sessions effectively.

**6. Review Browser Features

Vivaldi is packed with features, and sometimes less frequently used features can impact performance. Go to Settings and review features to disable any you don’t use often.

**7. Check for Conflicting Software

Ensure that your antivirus or firewall settings aren’t conflicting with Vivaldi. Occasionally, such software can affect browser performance.

**8. Rebuild User Profile

If your user profile has become corrupted, creating a new one might help. You can start Vivaldi with a new profile using the --user-data-dir command-line option.

**9. Check System Resources

Ensure your computer has sufficient RAM and CPU resources available. Running low on system resources can impact Vivaldi’s performance.

I hope these suggestions help you get a better experience with Vivaldi.

