Persistent Cookie Loss After Restart in Vivaldi
Hi Everyone,
I've noticed several posts discussing the issue of cookies being lost after every session, with many suggesting that the "session only" option might be the cause. However, I've double-checked all my settings, and everything seems to be configured correctly.
Despite this, whenever I restart my PC or terminate Vivaldi using taskkill, I am signed out of all websites and extensions. Interestingly, the cookies still appear to be present in the browser:
I have even reinstalled Vivaldi on a different drive and started with fresh settings, but the issue continues to persist.
Could this be related to the "Continue running background apps when Vivaldi is closed" setting?
I'd appreciate any insights or suggestions you might have.
Thank you!
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@TimStark Accidentally opened the Private Window (with Ctrl+Shift+N)?
Do you have:
- a extension in Vivaldi which enhanced privacy and clears cookies?
- installed some websites as a PWA app?
- app CCleaner running?
- other security software cleaning for better privacy?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@TimStark said in Persistent Cookie Loss After Restart in Vivaldi:
Could this be related to the "Continue running background apps when Vivaldi is closed" setting?
Could be.
Try to open in address field
chrome://settings/system, set Continue running background apps when Vivaldi is closed to Off state, restart.