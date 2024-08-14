[VB-108724] Opening Chrome native notification (for any site) results in full browser crash when associated PWA is installed
ArtemMoshkovich
Reaching out in case anyone has figured out a solution to this serious crash problem below. Thanks to anyone that can reply and advise!
If the associated PWA is installed, including but not limited to youtube.com & reddit.com, and any notification arrives, opening/clicking that notification results in a full Vivaldi browser crash. All troubleshooting steps have been followed and the only remedy to prevent the instant crash is to fully uninstall the associated PWA. Once uninstalled, a newly arrived notification can be clicked and a newly created Vivaldi tab will be rendered with no browser crash.
DoctorG Ambassador
DoctorG Ambassador
@ArtemMoshkovich Please explain precise steps what to reproduce it.
ArtemMoshkovich
@DoctorG Hey Doc, the steps are more or less detailed in my original post, as this crash issue is pretty cut and dry. With that said, to be explicitly clear on one, easy example, it would be as follows:
With current-version Vivaldi for Windows installed:
- Launch YouTube.com & login with your primary Google account
- Inside of the open YouTube.com tab, be sure to enable site notifications
- Right-click YouTube.com tab and "Install YouTube" to enable it as a Vivaldi PWA
- Wait for inbound notification to arrive from YouTube.com, and once notification arrives, simply click on it to proceed through to where the notification is directing
Upon clicking the notification, Vivaldi, in entirety, will crash. In order to prevent the crash, simply uninstall the PWA. In short, there is currently a bug/critical issue that causes all inbound notifications to cause full browser crash when the notification is tied to an associated, installed PWA.