Reaching out in case anyone has figured out a solution to this serious crash problem below. Thanks to anyone that can reply and advise!

If the associated PWA is installed, including but not limited to youtube.com & reddit.com, and any notification arrives, opening/clicking that notification results in a full Vivaldi browser crash. All troubleshooting steps have been followed and the only remedy to prevent the instant crash is to fully uninstall the associated PWA. Once uninstalled, a newly arrived notification can be clicked and a newly created Vivaldi tab will be rendered with no browser crash.