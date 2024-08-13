Hello,

I'm using and loving Vivaldi for a long time now. Since couple of months ago, I've started to use it as a mail client, which surprised me as well for good.

Unfortunately there is a small issue that I couldn't solve. I am not sure if this was from the beginning but it's been there for some time in my account configuration. The IMAP log shows every couple of seconds an error stating: [Mail - imap] Error: Mailbox does not exist. and then some chrome-related stuff. See full example below:

08:48:39.239 error [Mail - imap] Error: Mailbox does not exist Error: Mailbox does not exist at Object.callback (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:211486) at bt._handleResponse (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:215483) at bt._parseIncomingCommands (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:214662) at bt._onData (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:212640) at u.ondata (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:210064) at u._emit (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:1:588381) at u._onData (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:1:586980) at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:1:586732

This is not a critical issue since I don't real problems while using the mail client -send and receive is working fine-.

I also tried to see the Application tab in the Dev view like I found in some other post but the whole app crashes when I attempt to do it.

PS: I have the control over the mail server, which is MDaemon, if anything related to that is necessary to troubleshoot.

Thanks in advance for your inputs. Let me know if you need further data.

Javier.