KDE Plasma - KIO Client Error
themet4lgod
Using Fedora 40 with the KDE spin, when I have Vivaldi set to startup with multiple tabs (one of which being
vivaldi://startpage/) it generates an error on the KDE Plasma side of things.
It starts with asking if I want to allow
xdg-open, but it makes no difference if I choose yes or no except for the response.
If I choose yes, I get the following error message:
Error - KIO Client Could not read file vivaldi://startpage/
I believe this is a KDE Plasma related issue as I also experienced this with Ubuntu 22.04 LTS with the Plasma desktop environment.
This error has no functional impact on the browser as the start page still opens along with any other tabs I have set to open at start.
DoctorG Ambassador
@themet4lgod That is a known bug in Vivaldi which has no fix yet.
themet4lgod
@DoctorG Thanks. I didn't see any other posts specifically about this so sorry if it's a duplicate.
DoctorG Ambassador
@themet4lgod I remember (not very correct, i fear) a older issue with "Startpage" and "Startup with" setting causing the xdg-open.
DoctorG Ambassador
@themet4lgod no problem, sometimes it is not so easy to search in forum and find the related post.
