Here is a strange behavior when running Vivaldi in Firejail. (It's probably a firejail profile issue.)

Vivaldi version: 6.8.3381.48 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) on manjaro linux

Firejail version 0.9.72

Starting Vivaldi with the following command:

firejail --profile=/etc/firejail/vivaldi.profile --net=ovpnbridge --dns=192.168.38.1 --private=${HOME}/jail /usr/bin/vivaldi

Go to a website

Right click on a link -> save as

A dialog opens, showing the folder structure of ${HOME} (should have been ${HOME}/jail )

Select Downloads folder

Save.

Now, if I look in ${HOME}/Downloads, the file is not there. But if I look in ${HOME}/jail a folder named Downloads is created and the file is there.

The same thing happens when I save an attachment in mail.

Even more interesting is to open a file, either for view or to send as attachment.

Say you want to open the file ${HOME}/jail/sendme.txt

Click open... the file isn't there because you see ${HOME}. Browse to folder jail. There is the file. Open it.... It does not exist. Because Vivaldi is now trying to open ${HOME}/jail/jail/sendme.txt, which doesn't exist.

The workaround is to create a copy of the file, either in ${HOME} or in ${HOME}/jail/jail. Then, when you select the file, Vivaldi will open the copy!

I'm quite sure this is a firejail default profile issue. Does anyone have an idea of what to change?

Firefox, which shares quite a bit of the same settings does not have any such issues.