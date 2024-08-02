Extensions sync should only sync extensions, not their enabled/disabled state
-
Exactly what title says. I want extensions to sync so when I reinstall browser, everything just pops into existence without me having to click through store for my favorite extensions manually or even when I find some useful extension that I want easy access to on all systems instantly, but the fact that Vivaldi also syncs their enabled or disabled state is really annoying. I might need certain extension on one system, but not on the other, but Vivaldi just syncs their state too on all of them and it's really annoying, making extension sync more annoying than useful. Why is it doing this? It doesn't sync extension settings, so syncing their state makes no sense.