@DoctorG

Huh well I tried on stable, clean install and it ran per usual.

Imported other extensions and still ran normally.

And I tried on a new profile and worked like normal also.

Reinstalled on main profile and still freezing, still with no account logged in or anything.

Cleared everything excusing

App cache

File system

Index DB

Plugin Data

WebSql

Without resolve resolve

I dont have the time to backup/restore plugin data right now so I cant test a wipe just yet but Ill go one by one when I can.

With my limited knowledge thats the best I can do I think

This could just be a Dev build issue.

Ive already submitted a bug report but wanted to post incase it was a wider issue.

@mib2berlin

Yeah Im sure there are some compatibility issues but all of my other 30 extensions run as normal like in most browsers these days.

With how things are its up to browser devs to be as extension compatible as possible but there will always be issues.

However a launch hang is something they should be able to handle for, most of the time.

I use the Term hang as its something preventing all other processes from continuing and is probably a timeout that resolves the issue and lets the app launch proceed.

Upon further investigation the browser seems to be doing a whole lot while its sitting there

I have a 7800X3D ands its pulling 25% while its frozen there before startup and usage drops very fast afterward

If youd like I can investigate further with instructions