Launch hang from specific extension
Hello,
Id like to report a launch Hang from the fairly popular Extension Honey v16.6.3
I receive a black screen for about 10 seconds before the Vivaldi logo and startup like normal
Ive only recently switched to Vivaldi so I do not know if this is a version issue but Im sure thats easy enough for you to test
Ive reported it to Honey and they might be able to fix the issue
But I suspect youd want to correct any possibility of a launch hang caused by an extension if possible
And Ive never ran into this issue with other browsers that are running the same version right now
Not an important extension to me, so for my case its not of any priority
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/honey-automatic-coupons-r/bmnlcjabgnpnenekpadlanbbkooimhnj
6.9.3425.3 (Official Build) (64-bit)
Windows 10
Cheers,
Hayden
DoctorG Ambassador
@Vallades Does the extension work on Vivaldi 6.8.3381.50 without hang?
mib2berlin
@Vallades
Hi, I cant reproduce the "hang" with the free version, Vivaldi start as fast as usual.
Vivaldi 6.9.3425.3, Windows 11.
Many Chrome extensions are not working as expected in Vivaldi, the developer simply don't test with Vivaldi.
As @DoctorG mention install the Vivaldi stable as Standalone install and install only this extension to test this.
You can create a second profile in 6.9 to test if it interact with other extensions, for example.
Cheers, mib
Huh well I tried on stable, clean install and it ran per usual.
Imported other extensions and still ran normally.
And I tried on a new profile and worked like normal also.
Reinstalled on main profile and still freezing, still with no account logged in or anything.
Cleared everything excusing
App cache
File system
Index DB
Plugin Data
WebSql
Without resolve resolve
I dont have the time to backup/restore plugin data right now so I cant test a wipe just yet but Ill go one by one when I can.
With my limited knowledge thats the best I can do I think
This could just be a Dev build issue.
Ive already submitted a bug report but wanted to post incase it was a wider issue.
@mib2berlin
Yeah Im sure there are some compatibility issues but all of my other 30 extensions run as normal like in most browsers these days.
With how things are its up to browser devs to be as extension compatible as possible but there will always be issues.
However a launch hang is something they should be able to handle for, most of the time.
I use the Term hang as its something preventing all other processes from continuing and is probably a timeout that resolves the issue and lets the app launch proceed.
Upon further investigation the browser seems to be doing a whole lot while its sitting there
I have a 7800X3D ands its pulling 25% while its frozen there before startup and usage drops very fast afterward
If youd like I can investigate further with instructions
mib2berlin
@Vallades
30 Chrome extensions in Vivaldi, I fear this will never work.
Reinstall does nothing, simply use a standalone install, this is independent to your main profile.
The developer and Vivaldi tester always test in a clean profile, nobody can test an extension with 29 other running.
I am a Vivaldi tester myself and would close your bug report quickly if another tester or developer cant reproduce this either.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
I think you underestimate Chromium
Used to run 50 years ago but was able to bring them down over time with browser improvements and better extensions
Vivaldi helped me remove a few with its feature set
I run Extension manager to turn extension on and off on websites so they dont need to be running all the time also
I have over 500 tabs open at all times and just use a extension with the newest built in sleep handing to cut down on memory so I reduce down to 500mb after one click. Tab discard (Suspender) is the one Ive found most consistent. And most sleepers use the older methods and cause other issues.
Most of my extensions arent doing anything most of the time, not bloat just usability improvements and I dont know how people live without them.
Maybe I wasnt clear enough it was late before bed but I tried standalone.
Ill still try clearing different storages and see where the issue is coming from as it might be helpful in the future. It might be an edge case but it might also be an underlying issue that ideally would be resolved in the future.
Ive never had a browser hang like this and Ive used Opera, Edge, Chrome, now even testing Arc thats only feature is quite literally Sync but it does it well
The last time I tried Vivaldi years ago, although I loved the feature set it had performance and compatibility issues so I couldnt stick with it.
So I dont mind helping resolve any issues and keep people on it to carry the torch Opera started years ago.
Sorry for the life story
Hayden
mib2berlin
@Vallades
There was no Chromium 50 Years ago, not even Netscape Navigator.
I start with Sinclair ZX 81 but there was no internet.
Anyway, the TabSuspensor extension cause issues in the past and Vivaldi have an inbuild setting for this.
You can use memory saver in the tab settings, for example.
I use a shortcut to hibernate background tabs and another to hibernate inactive workspaces.
All extensions fiddle with existing Vivaldi features can cause issues, for example tab management, bookmarks, address bar and many others are not Chromium code.
By the way, I test the Honey extension with a 500 tabs session in 23 workspaces, it does not influence the Vivaldi startup time on my system.
Did you test this with only this extension in the standalone install?
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin
Youre funny
Yeah there has been many that cause issues and use older methods but this uses the newest method that Vivalidi and they all use with their built in methods
But I can suspend all other tabs with one click with so slow down
No shot, theres a shortcut but no button! They need to add a button so we know it can be done!
I didnt go through the settings thoroughly enough apparently
Welp, -1 more extension, Ima be into the 20s at this rate
Enjoy your day
Hayden
mib2berlin
@Vallades
You can create a button yourself for this, create a command chain with "Hibernate background tabs".
In the themes settings choose icons > command chains > your chain > add custom icon.
You can do a lot with command chains in Vivaldi.
If you want to spend some time on this, a description for command chains, workspace custom buttons and icon sets.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/shortcuts/command-chains/
https://help.vivaldi.com/tutorials/customizations/explore-workspaces-and-custom-icons-in-the-vivaldi-browser/
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/creating-custom-icon-set/