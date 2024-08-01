Multi-language translation on SNS, for example
On SNS such as Bluesky or X/Twitter, multi languages would appear(for example, English and German).
e.g. Most Response-Getting Posts (@most-responses-all.bsky.social) — Bluesky
However, Vivaldi only can translate one language. Please detect the language of texts and translate them for each languages.
Detection of language is very easy if only a few languages exist. For example, if and only if text contains
/[äöüÄÖÜß]/u, that is probably German, and contains
/[áéíóúâêôãõç]/u, that is probably Portuguese, or contains
/[\p{Script_Extensions=Hiragana}\p{Script_Extensions=Katakana}{2,}/u(this means Japanese Character(Hiragana and Katakana) appear two times) that is probably Japanese.
More complicatable language detection library I know is: https://github.com/pemistahl/lingua (Java)
@lamrongol Vivaldi provides a service running a version of Lingvanex from its own servers. Vivaldi is not involved in the development of the translation service. You have to request this feature from Lingvanex.
@luetage Hmmm.... Data sent to Lingvanex is not a whole web page but text, isn't it? If so, dividing texts by each languages and sending each texts to Lingvanex, will technical problem be solved?
barbudo2005
Use extension Linguist - web pages translator:
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/linguist-web-pages-transl/gbefmodhlophhakmoecijeppjblibmie
Before:
After:
@barbudo2005 This extension is great... However, I found "Auto Translate" doesn't work for "Auto detect"( it's changed to "English" and so on). I tried some settings but failed. Would you tell me auto translation setting for "Auto Detect".
barbudo2005
Said:
I found "Auto Translate" doesn't work for "Auto detect"
Apparently so. Make the query on the Github Issues page:
https://github.com/translate-tools/linguist/issues
In the meantime use it manually. You can create a shortcut:
@barbudo2005 Thank you. I found the issue already exist and send reply to the developer. https://github.com/translate-tools/linguist/issues/38
And it worked once but now I've foggoten the settings when confirming which option to disable. Now the extension language settings is returned to "English" if I changed it to "auto-detect". I will ask the developer, too.
P.S.
I set Hotkey of page translation "ScrollLock" because I don't use this key.
@barbudo2005 I found "auto-detect" works only by manually, but it costs little(only a few mouse operation). So it doesn't matter and this exitensin is very useful after all.
To: moderators
This translation extension is very useful and open-source(BSD 3-Clause License), replacing Vivaldi translation function to this in some form makes Vivaldi greate, I think.
https://github.com/translate-tools/linguist
mib2berlin
@lamrongol
Hi, I can't find out where my text lands using this extension, do you know?
If I use Google translate my data is uploaded to the Google servers, internal to the Vivaldi servers.
I read you can include ChatGPT for example but Bergamot translator is included.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin This extension has settings of translator, texts are sent to a selected translator, I think.