On SNS such as Bluesky or X/Twitter, multi languages would appear(for example, English and German).

e.g. Most Response-Getting Posts (@most-responses-all.bsky.social) — Bluesky

However, Vivaldi only can translate one language. Please detect the language of texts and translate them for each languages.

Detection of language is very easy if only a few languages exist. For example, if and only if text contains /[äöüÄÖÜß]/u , that is probably German, and contains /[áéíóúâêôãõç]/u , that is probably Portuguese, or contains /[\p{Script_Extensions=Hiragana}\p{Script_Extensions=Katakana}{2,}/u (this means Japanese Character(Hiragana and Katakana) appear two times) that is probably Japanese.

More complicatable language detection library I know is: https://github.com/pemistahl/lingua (Java)