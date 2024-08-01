Hi there!

I am moving from Firefox to Vivaldi. And there are some things left that I weren't able to manage.

E-mail: Can I move my Thunderbird address book to Vivaldi? And how about the „local folders“ that I use to handle different conversations? Can I use Vivaldi as a news client ("news groups", e.g. de.rec.fotografie)?

Browser: How can I move my bookmarks from FF to Vivaldi?

Maybe there will be more questions coming up when I start using Vivaldi for e-mail. Until now I only use Vivaldi as a replacement for FF and the questions above make me stay with Thunderbird.

TIA

Gregor