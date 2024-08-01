Moving to Vivaldi
-
Hi there!
I am moving from Firefox to Vivaldi. And there are some things left that I weren't able to manage.
E-mail: Can I move my Thunderbird address book to Vivaldi? And how about the „local folders“ that I use to handle different conversations? Can I use Vivaldi as a news client ("news groups", e.g. de.rec.fotografie)?
Browser: How can I move my bookmarks from FF to Vivaldi?
Maybe there will be more questions coming up when I start using Vivaldi for e-mail. Until now I only use Vivaldi as a replacement for FF and the questions above make me stay with Thunderbird.
TIA
Gregor
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@GregorSz Why use a different mail client Vivaldi Mail which has less features than Thunderbird?
E-mail: Can I move my Thunderbird address book to Vivaldi?
No import implemented.
And how about the „local folders“ that I use to handle different conversations?
Vivaldi has no local folders.
Can I use Vivaldi as a news client ("news groups", e.g. de.rec.fotografie)?
No, news client is not implemented.
You see, not so much features like Thunderbird.
@GregorSz said in Moving to Vivaldi:
I am moving from Firefox to Vivaldi. And there are some things left that I weren't able to manage.
Browser: How can I move my bookmarks from FF to Vivaldi?
Export in Firefox as HTML file, open in Vivaldi Bookmarks Manager (Ctrl+B), hit "Import…" button, select Bookmarks (HTML file) and import.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@GregorSz Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Some useful links for you:
- Help on Vivaldi Mail (mail client for use with calendars, feeds, mails)
- Help on Vivaldi Calendar (the part of Vivaldi Mail client)
- User Reputation to use Vivaldi mail account
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.