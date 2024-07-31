Hello,

I am experiencing an issue where websites are displaying as plain HTML text instead of rendering correctly in the Vivaldi browser. This problem started recently and occurs on all websites I visit. Here are the steps I have taken to try and resolve the issue:

1.Cleared cache and cookies.

2.Disabled all extensions.

3.Reinstalled Vivaldi with the latest version.

Despite these efforts, the problem persists. Could you please provide guidance on how to fix this issue?

Thank you for your assistance.

Best regards,

Adam!