Websites Displaying as Plain HTML in Vivaldi
Hello,
I am experiencing an issue where websites are displaying as plain HTML text instead of rendering correctly in the Vivaldi browser. This problem started recently and occurs on all websites I visit. Here are the steps I have taken to try and resolve the issue:
1.Cleared cache and cookies.
2.Disabled all extensions.
3.Reinstalled Vivaldi with the latest version.
Despite these efforts, the problem persists. Could you please provide guidance on how to fix this issue?
Thank you for your assistance.
Best regards,
Adam!
Today, after a couple of great days with this browser, I suddenly have 99% of sites crashing, due to an ad blocker, when I switch to block trackers, the sites go back to normal. The question is why. What have you done there with the ad blocker? Is it impossible to block ads now?
@Djskayoser said in Blocking ADS:
I suddenly have 99% of sites crashing, due to an ad blocker
Which Vivaldi version?
Which Operating System version?
What means "crashing"?
Which extension is used for ad/tracking blocking?
Vivaldi version - 6.8.3381.48
OS - Windows 11 (22631.3880)
Crashing - Sites turn into an incredibly simplistic view, some sites just don't load, some sites write that there is no internet, some sites write that the browser is 5 years out of date and don't show them as usual.
Extension - I'm talking about the built-in ad blocker from vivaldi
@Djskayoser And which blocklists are enabled in Settings → Privacy → Tracker and Adblocking → Manage Sources
Sorry if this is the wrong place to post this.
Just in the last hour, Vivaldi lost the ability to load any websites correctly. After some trial and error, I traced the problem to one ad blocking source: Russian (RU Adlist). When enabled, no pages load correctly. When disabled, everything loads fine.
Is anyone having a similar problem?
@Kyle78 I can confirm it!
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
Aha, okay, I found a culprit, it was "Ru AdList"
It's reported. Bug number is VB-108347
Thanks for the assist DoctorG!
@Kyle78 Thanks for report!
The bug is confirmed now.
Since minutes we got many reports on similar issue, could be all related to RU Adlist.
Yep, problem seems to be with "Ru AdList". Need to report to someone who is responsible for this.
Yes, affects current Vivaldi 6.8.3381.50 and 6.9.3425.3
RU Adlist is broken.
Bug was reported and confirmed on Vivaldi bug tracker s short ime ago.
@DoctorG
Vivaldi build 6.8.3381.48 broken as well
Seems to be working fine for me. However I do see the website flashing when loading and I see what you see as well, but after done loading it's fine. Takes around 1-2 seconds for me.
@Adam1331 Same problem here. In my case, this happens due to built-in adblocker. Turning it off helps the browser render pages correctly. Hope they fix it soon!
Websites don’t work, pictures and videos don’t load, buttons can’t be pressed. Sites load in safe mode (I don’t know how to say it correctly in the screenshot). All this happened today, there were no hints of this, I didn’t change anything in the settings, etc. Now I'm left without my favorite browser. Maybe someone had the same thing? how to fix? (I tried to reinstall completely and the instructions on the Vivaldi website do not help)
@lMW3l Vivaldi Blocker and Broken RU Adlist
See https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/770376
@lMW3l Turn off the built-in ad blocker, or any other sources of ad blocking. Disabling ad blocking on my phone solved the problem.