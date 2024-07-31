Currently, only the small icon option on the Start Page shows the icon.. Medium and Large show an image of the actual website.

Problem with small (other than it being small) is that there is no enough room for much test.. Medium is better.

I know the icons are low resolution and scaling them to Medium/Large may not look good.. But I would prefer this over the current implementation, even if it does result in a low resolution icon image.

I imagine an option under Customize Start page, such as

Show Icon or Image for all icon sizes A tick list where you can select Icons vs Images for each of the display types (List/Small/Medium/Large)

Please consider this as its the only feature that I currently have which is different from the iPad which I am moving away from.