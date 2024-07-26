Is Vivaldi webmail storage end-to-end encrypted ?
I'm a big fan of webmail, but I think end-to-end e-mail storage, as proposed by proton and tuta, is very important nowadays, with all the risks associated with hacking. I wouldn't feel at ease storing e-mails where my personal information appears on a service that isn't end-to-end encrypted, even if the provider has excellent ethics
DoctorG Ambassador
@gkzgino No, the mail is not encrypted, only the connection to Vivaldi mail server is secured by SSL.
With Vivaldi Webmail you can encrypt/sign mail body with OpenPGP.
What is your need?
DoctorG Ambassador
@DoctorG Oh right, I was going to use webmail as my personal e-mail address, but now I'm not sure. I wouldn't feel comfortable keeping e-mails containing information like my name, health, address or contacts (and their names, etc) on a service that isn't encrypted. Particularly when you consider all the news about online hacking.
I think Vivaldi should include end-to-end storage encryption on its e-mail service and make it a philosophy, as is already the case with synchronization.
DoctorG Ambassador
@gkzgino All mails are stored unencrypted on Vivaldi mail server.
Yes, that can be a privacy issue for some users.
Yes, end-to-end encryption would be nice to have.
But i do not know if/when such was planned.