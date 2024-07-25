@laurenw Welcome to the Vivaldi Community.

To build up one's Reputation level, they must be an active participant in the Vivaldi Community, the key word being active.

While logged in:

Post here on our Forum

Interact on Vivaldi Social

Use Sync

Share browser Themes

Post a blog

In short, participate in the Vivaldi Community.

Eventually, the Reputation level will reach a point that it will unlock the privilege to use Vivaldi Webmail. Note that we do not know what that level is.

Please see this section of a past Blog post, which goes into more detail.

Again, Welcome to Vivaldi!