new to vivaldi
-
how do i become conversant with vivaldi features.
-
edwardp Ambassador
@laurenw Welcome to the Vivaldi Community.
To build up one's Reputation level, they must be an active participant in the Vivaldi Community, the key word being active.
While logged in:
- Post here on our Forum
- Interact on Vivaldi Social
- Use Sync
- Share browser Themes
- Post a blog
In short, participate in the Vivaldi Community.
Eventually, the Reputation level will reach a point that it will unlock the privilege to use Vivaldi Webmail. Note that we do not know what that level is.
Please see this section of a past Blog post, which goes into more detail.
Again, Welcome to Vivaldi!
-
@laurenw, welcome, Vivaldi certainly has an unusual amount of functions and tools that, although intuitive, can overwhelm some users.
But don't worry about this, it is best to experiment with them and with the settings that exist, all of them are reversible, if the result does not convince you.
You will surely soon become familiar with everything and they will become essential to you. In any case we are here to help if questions or difficulties arise.
Sit back and enjoy Vivaldi
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@laurenw Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Some useful links for you:
- Help on Vivaldi Mail (mail client for use with calendars, feeds, mails)
- Help on Vivaldi Calendar (the part of Vivaldi Mail client)
- User Reputation to use Vivaldi mail account
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
@laurenw said in new to vivaldi:
become conversant
The help pages (press F1 on keyboard) already cover several things.
For the other ones, just explore vivaldi features and directly ask on forum what you need to know.
-
Just try everything and see over period of time what suits you.
Most things are simple
Ask whatever u don't understand.