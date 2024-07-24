Hi. I'm new to Vivaldi, and trying to set up the mail client. I am the administrator of the mailserver, running postfix/dovecot for smtps/imaps

The server runs on self signed certificates, so I'm guessing the reason why the mail client does not connect is that the certificate has to be imported to the client.

I've found chrome://settings/certificates to be the place to import certificates, but the import fails with the error:

The private key for this client certificate is missing or invalid

The same message is shown either I try to import the smtps/imaps certificate, or the CA certificate that signed to server cert.

I tried to save a file with the same name, with a .key extention that contains the key - no change

Then I tried to append the key into the certificate file - no change

Then I tried to import the key file - got the error “invalid certificate”

I’ve removed the password from the keyfile - no change

Where is Vivaldi expecting to find the key?