After Update all the speed dials are gone!
6.8.3381.46 Version, Ubuntu 24.04
After the some update, maybe even in the previous version, all my speed dials are gone (also synced to my mobile phone!). How do I get them back, since they are very important to me. Also there is a new bar instead. How can I remove it completely!
Thanks!
@Namal That’s the bookmarks bar. Open the bookmarks panel, your speed dial folder should still be in your bookmarks (if not, check the trash folder and restore). Right‐click that folder and set it as speed dial. For the bookmarks bar you can toggle it through Quick Commands. Open QC with F2, type “bookmarks bar” and Enter.
Sorry, I am lost. How do I open the bookmark pannel? I almost never use bookmarks. Also, which trash folder do you mean? My OS trash does not have that folder.
Edit: ok, I found the pannel, and the trash thingy and my speed dials. Thx!