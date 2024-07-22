I have discovered a major annoyance (or bug depending on how you look at it, it feels like a bug to me but I'm sure many people will say it isn't)

I have reduce it to the easiest way possible to see how it works

however at this simplistic way of using vivaldi, the annoyance factor is not so obvious. So later I will explain a "real world" scenario of using vivaldi that illustrates how annoying this can be

Simplistic Scenario (to see the behaviour)

one one browser.. open a new window.. snap them to the left and right of the desktop.

Browser - Left

Open Workspace "ABC" open one web page here Open Workspace "DEF" open one web page here

Browser - Right

open another web page move tab to workspace > ABC

now even though ABC is hidden, it will move the tab to the Left Browser, instead of opening ABC workspace in the Right browser

this means that we lose the workspace open in the left browser from the screen as well

so this is annoying because it is common to want to line up windows side by side and use different workspaces in them.

you can still eventually get workspace ABC showing in the right browser, and switch back to DEF in the left browser.

but these are extra steps that shouldn't be necessary.

Real World Scenario (Multiple Desktops)

but when you add multiple desktops to the mix.. let's say you have 2 browser windows open on Desktop 1 and are trying to open another 2 on Desktop 2... and then you move a tab on desktop 2 to a workspace that used to be open on Desktop 1, but is not the active workspace in that browser window on desktop 1 anymore.. it will still switch back to desktop 1, change the active workspace, etc.

so now you have to switch workspaces again in desktop 1 browser 1, go back to desktop 2, switch workspaces there... it is an annoyance.

currently for example what I'm doing is looking at Air BnB listings in 2 browser windows on Desktop 1, and maps in one browser on desktop 2 and tickets in the right browser on desktop 2, all in different workspaces.