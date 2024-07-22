@ryofurue

@ryofurue said in Why is it so easy to accidentally close tabs??:

First of all, you can recover the accidentally closed tabs from the tab trash bin. Would that be of help to you?

Please believe me when I tell you that I am intimately acquainted with that trash bin. Unfortunately, it will not restore your almost-but-not-quite-completed speaker application, and if you had not copied your responses or started writing them elsewhere, you still get to start over from scratch.

So, no, it is not always of help to me.

@ryofurue said in Why is it so easy to accidentally close tabs??:

Having said that, I've had the same problem for a long time, but only for tabs that are too small. To me, the root cause of the problem is that the tab-closing button is active even on an inactive small tab.

Compared to tabs in Firefox, Brave, and Safari, I don't think this is true. My tabs have all been the same size in those browsers and this has never been a problem there. It's only an issue in Vivaldi. And it's one that's driving me bonkers. I like a LOT of the other Vivaldi features, but this one thing is enough on its own to make me consider switching back--even though I don't want to.

So my question is this: what do the other browsers do that Vivaldi is not doing? Or perhaps the question should be reversed--what does Vivaldi not do that they do?

Maybe the tab closure is disabled until the tab has focus? That would be logical, and certainly doesn't seem to be the case here.

Right now, I have 59 tabs open, I'm told. On my laptop, that's still a decent-width tab--I can still see the full favicon with a few pixels on either side. There's no reason a tab this size should be closing just because I clicked on it. And I really don't think I should have to be so ridiculously careful every time I click on one to make sure I don't close it (which also is no guarantee that I won't).