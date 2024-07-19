@CONFYPLUX Please post in English in international support forum.

My translation of your post:

Recover passwords

I deleted history and by chance all the options were checked... My app account passwords were deleted ... is there a way to recover it

No, you will not get back deleted passwords from database with a program.

With Sync you can restore password database if you know your account and encryption password (i hope you noted it some where in a safe place).

Just delete the file Login Data in Vivaldi profile folder, start Vivaldi, start Sync and sync only selected data Passwords.

Works, i tested it minutes ago.