recuperar contraseñas
borre historial y de casualidad se marcaron todas las opciones... se me borraron las contraseñas de mi cuentas de app ... hay alguna forma de recuperarlo
DoctorG Ambassador
DoctorG Ambassador
@CONFYPLUX Please post in English in international support forum.
My translation of your post:
Recover passwords
I deleted history and by chance all the options were checked... My app account passwords were deleted ... is there a way to recover it
No, you will not get back deleted passwords from database with a program.
With Sync you can restore password database if you know your account and encryption password (i hope you noted it some where in a safe place).
Just delete the file Login Data in Vivaldi profile folder, start Vivaldi, start Sync and sync only selected data Passwords.
Works, i tested it minutes ago.