upd: or this might be just due to the session file size, as I manually delete workspaces the speed improves. Still puzzles me how such tiny amounts of data (session file ~300k) can lead to such drastic performance issues

I've gotten used to Vivaldi being sluggish, but recently decided to investigate it geting ubearably slow - tab switching was painful

By deleting parts of my profile I've discovered that the ~20 session files of just ~60Mb caused a slowdown - after I've removed them, tab switching became close to Chrome!

Not sure whether there was some corruption or something, but anyway it's a weird bug - why do you need to read all profile data (or whatever Vivaldi is doing) on every single tab switch?

tested on both stable and 6.9.3405.3

here are the video comparison of a clean profile (~Chrome speed switch) and my profile (visibly slow)

https://file.io/ACsXD55AllxA