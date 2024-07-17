I have an extremely slow typing speed in the address bar (all drop-down menu priority unticked, only 1 opened empty tab), but only if it's in the Main window. The second window of the same sessions types just fine. Typing in forms is unaffected.

Tested with stable and 6.9.3405.3 snapshot versions (copied User Data profile from stable to snapshot)

For some reason can't attach a tiny mp4 video file, so please check this one

https://gofile.io/d/R2S1nT

This might have the same root case as https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/99519/very-slow-tab-switching-with-20-session-files-60mb-or-maybe-just-1-corrupted as with a small session file both operations happen faster