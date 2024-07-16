@barbudo2005 said in Double-clicking a tab that is in an accordion group, will retract that group:

@nirin I did not visualize any advantages of the Accordion system. It seems to me that it was kept to maintain compatibility with people coming from Chrome. Try Two - Level tab stack.

Two level tab stacks are terribly innefficient for space when using vertical tabs.

Unfortunately all of the Vivaldi options are pretty poorly designed. The devs seemed determined to reinvent the wheel and have 'unique tab stacking options', which is great to give people new options but... why remove the basic standard of having tab groups with collapsible folders? Which is (for most people) by far the most user friendly and efficient use of space.

Compact view UI/UX is terrible because of how cramped it is, and all of the views require either a lot of screen space or the use of the pop-up overlay (which is a nice feature, but clicking on a tab in the pop-up caused them to disappear, meaning you can't quickly browse through tabs. Looks pretty, but totally innefficient).

Accordions are the closest to having functional and somewhat efficient folder groups, but having to keep moving the mouse around for opening and closing them (and losing the folder group title when the accordion is open) is pretty bad design unfortunately.

I'm sure some people love the vivaldi-specific options, and thats great. It's just a shame they decided to put in extra work just to remove the version of vertical-tab-groups that every other browser uses (and is the defacto standard).

This got ranty, but I do actually like vivaldi. I'm just annoyed because the poor vertical-tab-groups implementation made me have to move on to using Firefox+sidebery instead, which I had been doing for the last few days. And then today I discovered that none of the firefox android apps have the ability to show notification media controls (y'know, that thing everyone else has had since 2015) so I have to change browsers again. I'll probably end up back where I started with Edge, as it's the only browser that actually seems to be up-to-date with features. I just came back here because the vivaldi android browser is -really good- and I was hoping to find some solution to making the desktop vertical tabs at least somewhat usable.