Double-clicking a tab that is in an accordion group, will retract that group
Is there a way to do this?
I know it's set up already so that double-clicking the header of a closed accordion, will expand the group. But then you have to go to the little arrow to close it. Would be nice to have a double-click event on any of the tabs in that group to contract the group.
Alternatively, moving the arrow to a better position. The side maybe. Having it on the bottom is a fairly awkward place (for vertical tabs).
@nirin I consider this as bug. In Opera Presto it worked exactly like this. This is why I don't use accordion tab stacking at all.
@nirin
Yeah, it should be on the side, not at the bottom. (for vertical tabs).
barbudo2005
I did not visualize any advantages of the Accordion system. It seems to me that it was kept to maintain compatibility with people coming from Chrome.
Try Two - Level tab stack.
Two level tab stacks are terribly innefficient for space when using vertical tabs.
Unfortunately all of the Vivaldi options are pretty poorly designed. The devs seemed determined to reinvent the wheel and have 'unique tab stacking options', which is great to give people new options but... why remove the basic standard of having tab groups with collapsible folders? Which is (for most people) by far the most user friendly and efficient use of space.
Compact view UI/UX is terrible because of how cramped it is, and all of the views require either a lot of screen space or the use of the pop-up overlay (which is a nice feature, but clicking on a tab in the pop-up caused them to disappear, meaning you can't quickly browse through tabs. Looks pretty, but totally innefficient).
Accordions are the closest to having functional and somewhat efficient folder groups, but having to keep moving the mouse around for opening and closing them (and losing the folder group title when the accordion is open) is pretty bad design unfortunately.
I'm sure some people love the vivaldi-specific options, and thats great. It's just a shame they decided to put in extra work just to remove the version of vertical-tab-groups that every other browser uses (and is the defacto standard).
This got ranty, but I do actually like vivaldi. I'm just annoyed because the poor vertical-tab-groups implementation made me have to move on to using Firefox+sidebery instead, which I had been doing for the last few days. And then today I discovered that none of the firefox android apps have the ability to show notification media controls (y'know, that thing everyone else has had since 2015) so I have to change browsers again. I'll probably end up back where I started with Edge, as it's the only browser that actually seems to be up-to-date with features. I just came back here because the vivaldi android browser is -really good- and I was hoping to find some solution to making the desktop vertical tabs at least somewhat usable.
You can try to create a bug report. Maybe Vivaldi team would see it and add this missing feature.
You can also create a feature request to add this feature to Accordion tab stacking (and I will upvote it)
I considered reporting it, and I may do so later today, but it's pretty much a last resort. I have seen multiple basic functions being reported by users on here, and they have hundreds of upvotes, but after 2/3/4 years there are still no signs of vivaldi actually implementing any of them. I think it's just for show.
@nirin yea, some of my old feature request are still not implemented
btw I found original feature request:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24251/expand-collapse-tab-stacks
@nirin maybe you can ask mod to move this thread to Feature request category. And add link to it in bugreport
barbudo2005
Not related to the OP, but it is my opinion that any function that goes from manual to automatic eases the load on the whole browser.
Try the Mod by @nafumofu that Group tabs automatically by domain:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/98184/group-tabs-by-domain
It works like a charm.
Interesting, though I find I generally make tab folders/groups out of related items, rather than related by the domain.
Eg. If I'm doing research into new smart home tech, I may have a tab group folder called 'smart tech' and have open tabs for amazon, homeassistant, reddit etc all in that folder.
Unfortunately you can't really do any of this in vivaldi without jumping through a bunch of extra hoops.