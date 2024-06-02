Group tabs by domain
What is this?
This is a mod that automatically groups tabs by domain.
You can change some behavior by editing the
configin the code.
Installation
See the following thread.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10549/modding-vivaldi
JavaScript code
(async () => { 'use strict'; const config = { // タブスタックをベースドメインごとに行う (true: 有効, false: 無効) // Tab stacks by base domain (true: enable, false: disable) base_domain: false, // タブスタックの名前を自動的に変更する (0: 無効, 1: ホスト名を使用, 2: ベースドメインから生成) // Automatically rename tab stacks (0: disable, 1: use hostname, 2: generate from base domain) rename_stack: 2, // 自動タブスタックを許可するワークスペース (完全一致もしくは <default_workspace>) // Workspaces that allow automatic tab stacking (exact match or <default_workspace>) allow_workspaces: [ // "<default_workspace>", // "Shopping", ], // 自動タブスタックを許可するドメイン (完全一致もしくは正規表現) // Domains that allow automatic tab stacking (exact match or regular expression) allow_domains: [ // "www.example.com", // /^(.+\.)?example\.net$/, ], // 自動タブスタックから除外するドメイン (完全一致もしくは正規表現) // Domains to exclude from automatic tab stacking (exact match or regular expression) block_domains: [ // "www.example.com", // /^(.+\.)?example\.net$/, ], }; const getUrlFragments = (url) => vivaldi.utilities.getUrlFragments(url); const getBaseDomain = (url) => { const {hostForSecurityDisplay, tld} = getUrlFragments(url); return hostForSecurityDisplay.match(`([^.]+\\.${ tld })$`)?.[1] || hostForSecurityDisplay; }; const getHostname = (url) => { const {hostForSecurityDisplay} = getUrlFragments(url); return config.base_domain ? getBaseDomain(url) : hostForSecurityDisplay; }; const matchHostRule = (url, rule) => { const {hostForSecurityDisplay} = getUrlFragments(url); return rule instanceof RegExp ? rule.test(hostForSecurityDisplay) : hostForSecurityDisplay === rule; }; const getTab = async (tabId) => { const tab = await chrome.tabs.get(tabId); if (tab.id !== -1 && tab.vivExtData) { tab.vivExtData = JSON.parse(tab.vivExtData); return tab; } }; const getWorkspaceName = async (workspaceId) => { if (!workspaceId) { return '<default_workspace>'; } const workspaceList = await vivaldi.prefs.get('vivaldi.workspaces.list'); return workspaceList.find(item => item.id === workspaceId).name; }; const getTabsByWorkspace = async () => { const tabs = (await chrome.tabs.query({ currentWindow: true })) .filter(tab => tab.id !== -1 && tab.vivExtData) .map(tab => Object.assign(tab, { vivExtData: JSON.parse(tab.vivExtData) })) .filter(tab => !tab.pinned && !tab.vivExtData.panelId) .filter(tab => !config.allow_domains.length || config.allow_domains.find(rule => matchHostRule(tab.url, rule))) .filter(tab => !config.block_domains.length || !config.block_domains.find(rule => matchHostRule(tab.url, rule))); return Object.groupBy(tabs, tab => tab.vivExtData.workspaceId); }; const getTabsByStack = (tabs) => Object.groupBy(tabs, tab => tab.vivExtData.group); const getTabsByHost = (tabs) => Object.groupBy(tabs, tab => getHostname(tab.url)); const getMaxTabsStackId = (tabsByStack, targetHost) => { const counts = {}; for (const [stackId, tabs] of Object.entries(tabsByStack)) { if (stackId !== 'undefined') { const tabsByHost = getTabsByHost(tabs); const count = tabsByHost[targetHost]?.length || 0; delete tabsByHost[targetHost]; counts[stackId] = Object.values(tabsByHost) .reduce((acc, tabs) => { return acc > tabs.length ? acc : 0; }, count); } } return Object.entries(counts) .reduce((acc, [stackId, count]) => { return acc[1] < count ? [stackId, count] : acc; }, [, 0])[0]; }; const addTabStack = async (tabId, stackId) => { const tab = await chrome.tabs.get(tabId); const vivExtData = JSON.parse(tab.vivExtData); if (vivExtData.group !== stackId) { vivExtData.group = stackId; chrome.tabs.update(tabId, { vivExtData: JSON.stringify(vivExtData) }); } }; const changeTabStackName = async (url, stackId) => { const stackNameMap = await vivaldi.prefs.get('vivaldi.tabs.stacking.name_map'); let stackName; switch (config.rename_stack) { case 1: stackName = getHostname(url); break; case 2: stackName = getBaseDomain(url).split('.')[0]; stackName = stackName.charAt(0).toUpperCase() + stackName.slice(1); break; default: return; } vivaldi.prefs.set({ path: 'vivaldi.tabs.stacking.name_map', value: Object.assign(stackNameMap, { [stackId]: stackName }), }); }; const stackingTabs = async (workspaceId) => { const workspaceName = await getWorkspaceName(workspaceId); if (!config.allow_workspaces.length || config.allow_workspaces.includes(workspaceName)) { const tabsByWorkspace = await getTabsByWorkspace(); const tabsByStack = getTabsByStack(tabsByWorkspace[workspaceId]); const tabsByHost = getTabsByHost(tabsByWorkspace[workspaceId]); for (const [host, tabs] of Object.entries(tabsByHost)) { const targetStackId = getMaxTabsStackId(tabsByStack, host) || crypto.randomUUID(); const filteredTabs = tabsByStack[targetStackId]?.filter(tab => getHostname(tab.url) === host); const targetTabs = [...new Set([...(filteredTabs || []), ...tabs])]; let tabIndex = (await getTab(targetTabs[0].id)).index; if (config.rename_stack && tabs.length > 1) { changeTabStackName(tabs[0].pendingUrl || tabs[0].url, targetStackId); } for (const tab of targetTabs) { addTabStack(tab.id, targetStackId); chrome.tabs.move(tab.id, { index: tabIndex }); tabIndex++; } } } }; chrome.webNavigation.onCommitted.addListener(async details => { const tab = await getTab(details.tabId); if (tab && !tab.pinned && !tab.vivExtData.panelId && details.frameType === 'outermost_frame') { const workspaceId = tab.vivExtData.workspaceId; setTimeout(() => { stackingTabs(workspaceId); }); } }); })();
Update
FIX: Minor bug
Thank you very much.
Can you please show how would be the code to put in the "Included" config the following pairs of sites:
gitlab.com and github.com
The idea behind it is that if I have a tab stack with 5 pages of vivaldi.net and I open a link to vivaldi.com it should open in that tab stack.
For what limited options Vivaldi has to offer in terms of tab management compared to other solutions in other browsers, your mod is the best it can be. Well done. I have a question for you regarding the Window Panel, do you use it? If so, what do you think about replacing the generic "stack" icon with the stacked domain's icon? Would it be too much of work in your opinion? For example how it could look:
@npro said in Group tabs by domain:
limited options Vivaldi has to offer in terms of tab management compared to other solutions in other browsers
@barbudo2005
We have not yet implemented the ability to combine different hosts into a single stack, but we may add the feature if we come up with a good logic.
@npro
It would take as much effort to implement that feature as it would to create a new mod.
Thanks @nafumofu , nice to know that.
@Truemotion, @Aaron, @barbudo2005 as you peeps seem to like my suggestion , you could upvote my "real" request, maybe V. would take a look at it and do it.
This script runs very well. Where can I see the documentation related to these APIs that call browser functions? I've been looking for a long time and haven't found it.
Thank you for the information. The important part of the functionality has already been achieved.
Aaron Translator
@nafumofu said in Group tabs by domain:
if we come up with a good logic
I think it may be necessary to maintain a list of configurations or policies
Update
ADD: Enable automatic tab stacking per workspace
Truemotion
@nafumofu more info please
@Truemotion
You can now specify individual workspaces to enable automatic tab stacking.
The value of
allow_workspacesis the workspace name or
<default_workspace>.
If
allow_workspacesis not set, automatic tab stacking is enabled for all workspaces.
barbudo2005
I understand that the other configs follow the same logic: (correct me if I am wrong)
allow_domains : Only for listed domains will automatic tab stacking occur. If is not set, automatic tab stacking is enabled for all domains.
block_domains: For listed domains automatic tab stacking will not occur. If is not set, automatic tab stacking is enabled for all domains.
rename_stack:
1: use hostname:
2: generated from base domain:
base_domain:
If base_domain is set to true then this links although they have different sub-domain, they have the same base domain (blogspot.com) and therefore automatic tab stacking will occur.
https://huellalibrosicc.blogspot.com
https://librosquehayqueleer-laky.blogspot.com
https://elpuentelejano.blogspot.com
If base_domain is set to false then automatic tab stacking will not occur for this links.
@barbudo2005
Yes, that is correct.
Thank you for the additional explanation.
Without the Mod and with this setting:
If you open a Google search and open 6 links they open in a Tab stack because "Related" means relation "Parent-Child".
Or if you have a tab stack with 4 tabs of vivaldi.net and from one of them you open a vivaldi.com link it opens in the same tab stack for the same reason.
Do you think that both guidelines could coexist in the Mod by domain and by relation Parent-Child?