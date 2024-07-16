Personally, I hate FAT toolbars, because fat toolbars always take away precious display area from the most important part of the browser, the Webpage. Also it will made the already top heavy feel of Vivaldi browser feel even more bloated and depressing to those who have shorter vertical screen estate.

I used to think just like you - but over time, I changed my mind.

Unless you operate everything by keyboard, the top bars is how you control the browser - it needs to have reasonably sized controls, so they're easy to click, and it needs to have enough space to convey the most essential information and controls without cluttering.

That's how I think now after learning design thinking. There are other concerns you need to balance against, besides just maximizing the available content area. Good design is about balancing concerns.

And it's 2024. No one is stuck on a 16 inch screen on their desktop computer - they haven't even made screens that small in years, and most laptops even have screens larger than that. If it improves the experience, we can afford 6 more pixels of vertical area to eliminate the cramped and cluttered feel of the current toolbar.

On my own browser, I disabled the bottom toolbar as well - I just didn't see anything there that needed to be on screen all the time, so I removed it.

So I actually have more vertical space now than when I started.

Lastly, I would like to introduce Vertical tabbar to you. Just go to Settings > Tabs > pick Left or Right to try this new setup!

I have been trying for years to like that feature in IDEs, where I usually have way more tabs open than I do in the browser, but it just doesn't work for me, and I think I know why: we read things left-to-right. Simple as that.

If tabs or lines are stacked up vertically, your eyes have to zig-zag across the tabs to get an overview. Your eyes can scan left-to-right in a straight line much faster, which is probably why horizontal tabs is practically the default whenever tabs are involved in any design.

The web sites you browse nowadays aren't designed that way either - if it was all about conserving space, the website you're on right now wouldn't look anything like it does. And yes, that's different, because the browser of course can scroll, and so you have an "infinite" amount of vertical space - but the design motivation and reasoning is the same: when you place too many elements too close together, it becomes difficult to see which elements are grouped. Space helps us parse groups as, well, groups.

It's very possible there would be other and better ways to conserve space. If designing the UI for a browser was my job, I would definitely consider having design options for people with smaller laptops as well - it's quite possible you could come up with an even smaller one-row window header with fewer elements on it, or some other type of compact design that provides the essentials without clutter.

But it's all trade offs, all the time - and 6 pixels of vertical space is not the end of the world. Still smaller than both Chrome and Firefox, btw.