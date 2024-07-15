Workspaces: Add Workspaces Panel
-
Background
This suggestion comes from several pain points I've had with 1 or more bugs with Vivaldi that causes either the browser to not show tabs within a workspace, or fails to restore workspace + tabs in each workspace resulting in a huge amount of work to get back to a working state prior to the bug.
This suggestion also due to the lack of these features in the Windows Panel. However, I believe it would be better to do the following, rather than add the functionality to the Windows Panel as that seems to serve a different purpose.
Suggestion
Add a Workspaces Panel that has the following functionality:
- Contains workspaces only
- Ability to delete 1 or more workspace at a time
- Ability to save and restore workspaces (see suggestion: Workspaces: Improve Backup/Restore Functionality and separate from Sessions)
In additional, contains functionality from the current Workspaces dropdown menu:
- to switch between workspaces
- to reorder workspaces
- to rename workspaces
- to customize icons for workspaces
- to create new workspaces