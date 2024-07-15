Background

This suggestion comes from several pain points I've had with 1 or more bugs with Vivaldi that causes either the browser to not show tabs within a workspace, or fails to restore workspace + tabs in each workspace resulting in a huge amount of work to get back to a working state prior to the bug.

This suggestion also due to the lack of these features in the Windows Panel. However, I believe it would be better to do the following, rather than add the functionality to the Windows Panel as that seems to serve a different purpose.

Suggestion

Add a Workspaces Panel that has the following functionality:

Contains workspaces only

Ability to delete 1 or more workspace at a time

Ability to save and restore workspaces (see suggestion: Workspaces: Improve Backup/Restore Functionality and separate from Sessions)

In additional, contains functionality from the current Workspaces dropdown menu: