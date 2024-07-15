Background

This suggestion comes from several pain points I've had with 1 or more bugs with Vivaldi that causes either the browser to not show tabs within a workspace, or fails to restore workspace + tabs in each workspace.

Currently the only way to save/restore workspaces is via sessions, which presents several issues at this time:

Save

Does not always save tabs in a workspace correctly. On restore, workspaces can be empty or missing tabs because of this. Sometimes they may be found under 1 or more workspaces called "Restored workspace".

Restore

Opens new, blank window and presents no information to the user that anything is going on other than an application failure.

Takes too long to restore.

Instead of loading the session and removing the current content, it "appends" to the current content, which causes: duplicate workspaces with " (session)" appened to the workspace name. user frustration due to the amount of time it takes to get back to a working state prior to the bug.



Suggestion

Create new functionality dedicated to workspaces that handles workspace management for saving and restoring either individual workspaces, or all workspaces.

Functionality includes: