Workspaces: Improve Backup/Restore Functionality and separate from Sessions
Background
This suggestion comes from several pain points I've had with 1 or more bugs with Vivaldi that causes either the browser to not show tabs within a workspace, or fails to restore workspace + tabs in each workspace.
Currently the only way to save/restore workspaces is via sessions, which presents several issues at this time:
Save
- Does not always save tabs in a workspace correctly. On restore, workspaces can be empty or missing tabs because of this. Sometimes they may be found under 1 or more workspaces called "Restored workspace".
Restore
- Opens new, blank window and presents no information to the user that anything is going on other than an application failure.
- Takes too long to restore.
- Instead of loading the session and removing the current content, it "appends" to the current content, which causes:
- duplicate workspaces with " (session)" appened to the workspace name.
- user frustration due to the amount of time it takes to get back to a working state prior to the bug.
Suggestion
Create new functionality dedicated to workspaces that handles workspace management for saving and restoring either individual workspaces, or all workspaces.
Functionality includes:
- Save and Restore individual workspaces
- Save and Restore all workspaces
- Autosave workspace (with toggle to enable/disable)
- Delete saved workspaces (1 or more)
- Restoring a workspace overwrites current workspace if it exists with prompt to alert user and let them either continue or cancel.