Argggh - waddayasdoin2me?
-
Once again I am here using old faithful, FireFox;
Stoked up Vivaldi and I get a page asking me to link to https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tabs/guest-view/?guest-view
The page with the shortcuts is gone.,
Switch accounts from Guest - risk data loss it says. Bugga it, I do it. Fark the the loss. ANything to preserve sanity.
Vivaldi loops back to GUEST page - ARRRGGGGHHHHH. FFS
Am I logged in. Check. Seems so, there is no log in or log out.
Click "Work"
Back to guest page asking me to learn more at https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tabs/guest-view/?guest-view
etc etc
Seriously people, if you want me to like you can you please stop confusing me.
-
mib2berlin
@Midnorthmongerer
Hi, your post is confusing.
This sounds like your password management in Mint is broken, iirc Mint use Gnome Keyring.
Data loss meant mainly the passwords stored in Vivaldi.
I know this message but I never read in this forum Vivaldi start in the Guest mode, since Vivaldi 1.0.
Move the profile folder "Default" in .config/vivaldi/ to a save place.
Vivaldi should start with a clean new profile, now you can copy over files from your old profile, bookmarks for example.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin - I
Yeah, all passwords stored in vivaldi have gone the way of the Grey Goose. In puff of ether,
I have a csv backup of the passwords, but there's no way to import that I can see. There is mention of a #Password-import switch but I can't see/ find it.
The passwords are still in Firefox on the same PC, but import from Firefox to Vivaldi fails, probably part of the corruption problem you mention.
I see no profile directory for the user, only Guest and System.
-
mib2berlin
@Midnorthmongerer
The profile is /home/user/.config/vivaldi/Default/
Move "Default" to a save place and you get a clean profile at next start of Vivadi.
To import open vivaldi://password-manager/settings
-
Thanks. Will give it a go shortly...
-
@Midnorthmongerer, this is one of the most important reason to use sync in Vivaldi, apart to do it because to use it in other devices. With sync you can also recover all, even in case of an fresh install from scratch, eg. in a new PC (bookmarks, passwords, most of the settings, notes, tabs, extensions, etc.). It saved my blood pressure in the past, when my old Laptop suddenly became a paprweight. In the new Laptop installing Vivaldi, entering in my account and decrypt code and in few seconds I had my old Vivaldi back.
(Export the file with the decrypt code in a save place, eg pendrive or other extern store, important! it can't be recovered by Vivaldi and without it you lose your data)
-
@mib2berlin said in Argggh - waddayasdoin2me?:
The profile is /home/user/.config/vivaldi/Default/
Move "Default" to a save place and you get a clean profile at next start of Vivadi.
To import open vivaldi://password-manager/settings
OK, that worked. Thanks for the insight. If OldTimers' Disease doesn't get me I'll remember for next time.
-
Yup, got it.
@mib2berlin set me straight.
-
@Midnorthmongerer, you can memorize the password, but not the long sync code, you can't even enter it manually (I tried it in the past, but Vivaldi don't accept it this way), you must in case of need select the text file with this code. Because of this is very important to save this file in an extern safe place.