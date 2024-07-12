Vivaldi 6.8.3381.46 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) Revision fc048ddc979dd4b5812491cce07da57059e0bbae OS Linux JavaScript V8 12.6.228.21 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/126.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --enable-features=UseOzonePlatform --ozone-platform=wayland --flag-switches-begin --ozone-platform-hint=auto --test-third-party-cookie-phaseout --enable-features=UseOzonePlatform,HttpsFirstModeIncognito,HttpsFirstModeV2ForEngagedSites,HttpsFirstModeV2ForTypicallySecureUsers,ThirdPartyStoragePartitioning --flag-switches-end --eye-dropper-not-supported --origin-trial-disabled-features=ElementCapture --save-page-as-mhtml Executable Path /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi Profile Path /home/kannan/.config/vivaldi/Default Variations Seed Type Null

Other parameters:

❯ pacman -Q linux vivaldi sway linux 6.9.8.arch1-1 vivaldi 6.8.3381.46-1 sway 1:1.9-4

I am trying to see if I can squeeze a tad more real estate, so I ran

❯ swaymsg output \* scale .8 . Vivaldi separated from the system window and shrunk in an odd way, see below: The mouse tracking also broke.

firefox, just to show the comparison (sorry :-))

When I reset the scale factor back to 1.0, it looks like this:

FWIW, I had tried the Use Native Windows setting, but that does not seem to help.

It is a little odd, since I would think something like the swaymsg command would operate on a much lower level and vivaldi should not be aware of this type of operation.