Accordian Tab Stack option to always show name, even when expanded
steve8track
I like to use the accordian tab stacks to name groups of tabs. But I can't see the stack names while collapsed.
By adding an option to always show the stack names, users could:
- see their stack names even with the stacks expanded
- have a handle to reorder stacks
- be able to rename stacks without first collapsing
- use the stacks for grouping tabs with stacks always expanded
I've searched the DOM, and names are currently only present when a stack is collapsed. There is no way too edit the name while expanded.
I imagine stacks looking kinda like this.
steve8track
@steve8track Oops, I forgot I already posted this topic once My bad. Feel free to delete this one and vote for https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/77685/accordion-tab-stack-title-while-expanded
Side note, my old post didn't show up when I searched for similar features. I only saw it when I was bookmarking this one.
Pesala Ambassador
@steve8track You can tag your own posts as a duplicate, or ask a moderator to move it.
I already tagged it for you, so there is nothing more to do.
steve8track
@Pesala Thanks!
