I like to use the accordian tab stacks to name groups of tabs. But I can't see the stack names while collapsed.

By adding an option to always show the stack names, users could:

see their stack names even with the stacks expanded

have a handle to reorder stacks

be able to rename stacks without first collapsing

use the stacks for grouping tabs with stacks always expanded

I've searched the DOM, and names are currently only present when a stack is collapsed. There is no way too edit the name while expanded.

I imagine stacks looking kinda like this.

