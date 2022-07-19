Another problem u will face when using accordion tab stack in vertical tabbar is you can't minimized active stack easily if there are more than 20 tabs inside the stack, because the minimize button is buried at the very bottom of the stack which usually hidden outside of the window. That's one of the big reason I only tested accordion style tab stack for a few days & never go back to it...

@Pesala said in Accordion Tab Stack Title while expanded:

In my opinion, if the stack has focus then one needs to see the name of each tab, not the name of the whole stack.

It depend on how one utilize the tab stack feature, some use it as separator/organizer to keep different category of tabs as group, like work, social, news, sport...etc. Thus, the stack name could be important even when it's an active stack. And it's especially important for those who like to rename all the stack to keep 'em easy to recognize in plainview.