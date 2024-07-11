@Aaron,

Start Vivaldi from within terminal and monitor its output after capture fails. Does it report an error similar to the following?

ERROR:thumbnails_api.cc(283)] Failed to capture <redacted site URL>

If it does, then as you have noted, it is the dimension of the page being captured that is causing the issue.

Consider raising a bug report requesting a more meaningful error message rather than the current silence when capture fails. For example, in Firefox it captures as much as possible and then the following notification (or similar) is shown: