Capture doesn't work for very long pages
https://www.quora.com/What-are-some-of-the-best-screenshots-you-have-taken-on-your-mobile-phone/answer/Stephen-Quatro
You can expand all replies then try capture full-page.
@Aaron I expanded quite a few times and Vivaldi captures the whole page correctly. At least this example works for me.
yojimbo274064400
Start Vivaldi from within terminal and monitor its output after capture fails. Does it report an error similar to the following?
ERROR:thumbnails_api.cc(283)] Failed to capture <redacted site URL>
If it does, then as you have noted, it is the dimension of the page being captured that is causing the issue.
Consider raising a bug report requesting a more meaningful error message rather than the current silence when capture fails. For example, in Firefox it captures as much as possible and then the following notification (or similar) is shown:
@yojimbo274064400 said in Capture doesn't work for very long pages:
I think that's the problem.Thanks!
@luetage said in Capture doesn't work for very long pages:
quite a few times
That means that expansion is still not enough