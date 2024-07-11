Hey folks,

So I was coming from 6.7.3329.35 where WebGL, WebGL2 and even WebGPU were enabled and listed as "Hardware Accelerated" in vivaldi://gpu .

I've recently updated to 6.8.3381.46 and my vivaldi://gpu page now looks like this

I haven't changed any of the flags I'm running it with. It's just the default nix package flags which consist of: --enable-features=UseOzonePlatform --ozone-platform=wayland --ozone-platform-hint=auto --enable-features=WaylandWindowDecorations

Some more details about my setup:

NixOS (kernel 6.9.7)

Intel Ultra 7 155U which has a builtin Xe GPU. I'm also using the xe driver instead of i915

Wayland-based DE (hyprland 0.41.1)

Mesa 24.0.7

Again, the hardware acceleration worked previously with the same machine, kernel version, mesa version, etc. under 6.7.3329.35

Any idea on how better to debug this? Am I missing some important flags potentially?

Thanks and keep up the great browser!