`6.8.3381.46` seems to have broken Linux GPU Acceleration
Hey folks,
So I was coming from
6.7.3329.35where WebGL, WebGL2 and even WebGPU were enabled and listed as "Hardware Accelerated" in
vivaldi://gpu.
I've recently updated to
6.8.3381.46and my
vivaldi://gpupage now looks like this
I haven't changed any of the flags I'm running it with. It's just the default nix package flags which consist of:
--enable-features=UseOzonePlatform --ozone-platform=wayland --ozone-platform-hint=auto --enable-features=WaylandWindowDecorations
Some more details about my setup:
- NixOS (kernel 6.9.7)
- Intel Ultra 7 155U
- which has a builtin Xe GPU. I'm also using the
xedriver instead of
i915
- which has a builtin Xe GPU. I'm also using the
- Wayland-based DE (hyprland 0.41.1)
- Mesa 24.0.7
Again, the hardware acceleration worked previously with the same machine, kernel version, mesa version, etc. under
6.7.3329.35
Any idea on how better to debug this? Am I missing some important flags potentially?
Thanks and keep up the great browser!
@ndom91 Try to open
vivaldi://flags/#ignore-gpu-blocklist, set Enable and restart.
I do not know, flag may cause some other issue, such flags are very experimental.
@DoctorG thanks for the quick reply! Unfortunately enabling the
ignore-gpu-blacklistflag didn't help
@ndom91 Your GPU acceleration isn’t broken. Video decode works. What feature do you miss?
edit: Oh, I see, the webgpu. It’s still experimental technology, keep with the normal acceleration for now. I also don’t know whether your internal GPU is supported. And as a reminder, Vivaldi is supposed to be run as XWayland app. All these flags to enable Wayland native are not supported by Vivaldi, because Vivaldi has an independent UI. If you want to report a bug with Vivaldi, always disable the flags first.
Thanks for the clarification on Vivaldi's stance re: x11 vs. wayland. I'll try running it as an xwayland window next. Although Vivaldi has been running as a wayland native window successfully for many stable releases now..
The main thing I'm missing isn't WebGPU though, it's regular old WebGL, without which almost every modern website feels very sluggish. I know it says "hardware accelerated but at reduced performance", but the "reduced performance" feels like 1% of fully hardware accelerated performance
@ndom91 I tested both with Wayland backend and X11 on Fedora 40 with an AMD iGPU and it doesn’t change the outcome. I guess this is very much dependent on GPU in use and Chromium version.
mib2berlin
@ndom91
Hi, I have WebGL2 even with my stoneaged Intel UHD 620, is your card maybe to new?
Does it work in Chromium?
Another question, if I disable HW acceleration completely nothing is sluggish on my systems.
I can play video streams more than one and surf happily in other tabs.
Cheers, mib
@ndom91 WebGPU has to be enabled in vivaldi://flags
@DoctorG I'm not talking about
WebGPU. The issue for me is primarily
WebGL. Also video decoding and GPU accelerated rendering of webgl contexts are two different things..
For example, the classic webgl example Aquariam only renders at ~10fps with 20,000 fish. Which tbh actually isn't that bad. Maybe I'm looking at my previous experience with rose-colored glasses, so to speak haha.
Anyway, it is a late-2023 Intel CPU / iGPU using their new
xedriver, so it very well could be that it is too new I will try the
i915kernel module, it's supposed to support this iGPU as well.
So using the
i915driver I have the same GPU feature status
The same is also happenign under vanilla chromium
126.0.6478.126
@ndom91 I'm using the "i965-va-driver-shaders" with an old Haskel? I5 processor. Think this is the non-free version, which I understood was needed to get hardware accell working...
DoctorG Ambassador
@ndom91 Had you tried to check for some intel-firmware and use the intel non-free GPU driver?
-
Running the nix vivaldi bin from the terminal, without any extra flags or anything, results in the following output (among a lot of other unrelated stuff):
did not find extension DRI_Mesa version 2 did not find extension DRI_IMAGE_DRIVER version 2 failed to bind extensions did not find extension DRI_Mesa version 2 did not find extension DRI_IMAGE_DRIVER version 2 failed to bind extensions did not find extension DRI_Mesa version 2 did not find extension DRI_SWRast version 5 failed to bind extensions did not find extension DRI_Mesa version 2 did not find extension DRI_IMAGE_DRIVER version 2 failed to bind extensions did not find extension DRI_Mesa version 2 did not find extension DRI_IMAGE_DRIVER version 2 failed to bind extensions did not find extension DRI_Mesa version 2 did not find extension DRI_SWRast version 5 failed to bind extensions
At the bottom of the
vivaldi://gpupage there are also the following Log Messages:
[59056:59056:0711/185613.036024:WARNING:ozone_platform_wayland.cc(307)] : Failed to find drm render node path. [59056:59056:0711/185613.036355:WARNING:wayland_buffer_manager_gpu.cc(489)] : Failed to initialize drm render node handle. [59056:59056:0711/185613.098447:WARNING:sandbox_linux.cc(430)] : InitializeSandbox() called with multiple threads in process gpu-process.
@DoctorG yes, I have that all installed and running.
Vivaldi
6.7.3329.35(chromium 124), did run with WebGL and WebGL2 fully green "Hardware Accelerated" previously
@ndom91 said in `6.8.3381.46` seems to have broken Linux GPU Acceleration:
chromium 124
Well, then Chromium devs have broken something.
Bumping my mesa install from
nixpkgs.mesa.drivers(using
24.0.7) to the mesa from
unstablenixpkgs (
24.1.x) seems to have helped!
Compositingis now also hardware accelerated!
configuration.nix:
opengl = { enable = true; package = unstable.mesa.drivers; package32 = unstable.pkgsi686Linux.mesa.drivers; driSupport = true; driSupport32Bit = true; extraPackages = with unstablePkgs; [ intel-media-driver vaapiVdpau libvdpau-va-gl ]; };
@DoctorG said in `6.8.3381.46` seems to have broken Linux GPU Acceleration:
@ndom91 said in `6.8.3381.46` seems to have broken Linux GPU Acceleration:
chromium 124
Well, then Chromium devs have broken something.
Honestly, probably