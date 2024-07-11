I want to remove the space above the bookmarks bar.

This is the space bordering the site's title name bar and bookmark bar. *If I hide the address bar, this line will stand out. I want to eliminate the border between the title bar and the bookmark bar.

.bookmark-bar { margin-top: -2px !important; padding-top: -2px !important; }

This does not seem to allow adjustment with negative values in margin or padding. The space above would survive.

How do I remove the space above the bookmark bar?

On a different topic, I want to use up as much of the browser's display area as possible from top to bottom.

However, I do use extensions a lot. Is there any way to put the extensions button on the side panel?