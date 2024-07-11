Space removal above bookmark toolbar
I want to remove the space above the bookmarks bar.
This is the space bordering the site's title name bar and bookmark bar. *If I hide the address bar, this line will stand out. I want to eliminate the border between the title bar and the bookmark bar.
.bookmark-bar { margin-top: -2px !important; padding-top: -2px !important; }
This does not seem to allow adjustment with negative values in margin or padding. The space above would survive.
How do I remove the space above the bookmark bar?
On a different topic, I want to use up as much of the browser's display area as possible from top to bottom.
However, I do use extensions a lot. Is there any way to put the extensions button on the side panel?
@izacks Open the toolbar editor, move the extensions containter to the panel. About customization see https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/52/modifications
@luetage Thanks. I was able to add panels with the panel customization editor.
As for the title bar, I learned that it can be controlled with #header and I hid the title bar with CSS.
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@izacks said in Space removal above bookmark toolbar:
You should learn to illustrate your queries with screenshots instead of trying to explain it. Make a screenshot, and mark out the problem and what you want changed.
Also specify what theme you're using, as some make elements stand out more than others.