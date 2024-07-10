@luetage It could be called "loss of functionality due to changes in underlying data structures"

Vivaldi/Chromium's data is stored in lots of different files and formats - SQLite, JSON, LDB, SNSS etc. As much as developers try to avoid it, sometimes the underlying data structures need to be changed on version update. This is usually handled by upgrade functions triggered on browser update. There might also be some functions that trigger on browser launch if it detects attempting to load an older browser profile and so will run the upgrade functions. As long as the profile is not too old.

But what users don't seem to understand is - this does NOT go both ways - there are no downgrade functions. That's why you can't just plop an upgraded profile into an updated profile into an older version and expect it to work.

@g_bartsch 's method of using full User Data dirs as backups might work - for some time. But it can't be expected to work for months-old backups. It might work for those "Oops, I broke something and need to restore" situations but that's it.

If these backups are versioned by the exact browser version it was taken from, that would be better. A backup would need to be loaded into the excact same version (a standalone install for instance), then a browser upgrade triggered and only then could the profile be moved into another current install.