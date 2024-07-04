Vivaldi on Windows, other browsers on Linux, other programs on Linux, when maximized, if you drag your cursor to the top right corner of the screen, it focuses on the close button so you can easily close maximized programs without spending the extra effort of shifting your eyesight in that particular place and placing extra effort on your hand to position the cursor not exactly in the top right corner, but a little southwest from there.

For some reason Vivaldi on Linux doesn't do this and it makes using the browser a bit more annoying.

I urge the developers to look into this and issue a quick fix.

For more information, I'm using Linux Mint 21.3 running Cinnamon DE.