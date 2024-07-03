I am just moving over to vivaldi after trying to move to opera and giving up after it didnt quite fit what I needed, so I tried vivaldi and it seems to be just the ticket.

I just finished setting it up on my pc (running mint if it matters)

by setting it up I mean I have the extensions I use the layout (workspaces) I prefer, I have created a few command chains and its exactly what I failed to accomplish with opera. It meets my needs well.

I also have 2 laptops both running the same version of mint and I have installed vivaldi (identical version) on both of them. The only differences are the install paths.

I want to copy my set up from the pc to both laptops.

My main needs are making sure all the extensions transfer over (that seems easy enough because sync can take care of that)

along with the layout of the workspaces , the command chains etc.

I found this info about transferring everything over and it seems straightforward enough, except it didnt work, at all.

https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/import-and-export-browser-data/#Transfer_the_full_Vivaldi_browser_profile

Mainly because of this (that I failed to notice the first time), the bold is me highlighting the relevant info.

"Important! Saved passwords and cookies will not be transferred when moving the profile between computers or users on the same computer. You must only move — and not make a copy — of an existing profile. Two copies of Vivaldi cannot run from the same profile — even on different computers! The profile contains identifiers that must remain unique between your installations. Services like Sync and Mail Accounts with OAuth will not work when two instances of the same profile is used."

My problem is I want to copy NOT transfer... I do want everything to match up (the layout of the workspaces , the command chains etc), I dont care about the cookies or the sessions simply because I really havent started using it.

I mostly just need to transfer the layout without having to do all the setup 2 more times.

Im done searching since everything I can find relates to transfer not copy.

My thought is to copy the "default" profile folder over then delete all the "profile identifiers" that will conflict, replacing them with the "profile identifiers" from the original "default" folder.

I may be totally wrong and that may not work at all, or Im way overthinking it and there is a simple solution that Im hoping you all can direct me to.

Thanks