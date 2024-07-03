@luetage Thanks for your input lue. When I sync them, I get bookmarks and their arrangement I haven't used in years. I want the bookmarks from my laptop exported to my desktop. Can I do that just once? Also maybe I don't understand the term "sync" I thought it meant that you signed into a browser to have access to you bookmarks on any device. At any time you sign in, the system "update" everything about the browser regarding bookmarks etc. Then you can go to another device (a laptop or another desktop) use the same browser, sign in and the browser becomes your browser with all your bookmarks etc. I think that's what your saying. What is a "dirty" profile? What does "Reset Remote Data" mean? I don't remember how or why , but I used my main email address for another account. How can I erase that from the system. I thought I'd back up my laptop bookmarks delete my account and start from scratch. Do you know if there anyone from Vivaldi that can help me troubleshoot this? D.