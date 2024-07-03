Unsolved Syncing bookmarks for main account and profiles.
Windows 11
I've been trying to sync my bookmarks from my desktop to my laptop. On my account I have the main one and additional profiles. I want the browser on my laptop to be the "original" and import those bookmarks to the browser on desktop. How do I do that? I think it would be easier to delete my account and start from beginning. The problem with that is I think I used my main email on another account I have or had. The address bar won't let me use the other username. Any help is appreciated. Thank you. D
@davidpim2 Any profiles you connect to one Sync account, will sync data through that account and they will show your account picture in the address bar by default when you are logged in to sync. When your laptop was already connected to that Sync account, the bookmarks should be up to date and should mirror the bookmarks from your desktop. If you want to connect a dirty profile for the first time to the account, it will load bookmarks that aren’t present and will upload the ones not present on the Sync account. Delete all of your bookmarks before connecting to the Sync account for the first time, if you only want the bookmarks from the server, without uploading any.
Do make backups before messing around.
@luetage Thanks for your input lue. When I sync them, I get bookmarks and their arrangement I haven't used in years. I want the bookmarks from my laptop exported to my desktop. Can I do that just once? Also maybe I don't understand the term "sync" I thought it meant that you signed into a browser to have access to you bookmarks on any device. At any time you sign in, the system "update" everything about the browser regarding bookmarks etc. Then you can go to another device (a laptop or another desktop) use the same browser, sign in and the browser becomes your browser with all your bookmarks etc. I think that's what your saying. What is a "dirty" profile? What does "Reset Remote Data" mean? I don't remember how or why , but I used my main email address for another account. How can I erase that from the system. I thought I'd back up my laptop bookmarks delete my account and start from scratch. Do you know if there anyone from Vivaldi that can help me troubleshoot this? D.
@davidpim2 Troubleshoot? I don’t think there’s a bug here. Please read https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/sync/.
Resetting remote data clears the data from the Sync account. You can repopulate it with data from an existing profile afterwards.