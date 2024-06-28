Hello,

I use Vivaldi on the Linux Mint 21.3 distribution. (.deb installation).

The problem is that I have a lot of dropped frames on Twitch.tv. After a few seconds of viewing, there are already hundreds of dropped frames constantly increasing.

By way of comparison, there are no dropped frames on Firefox.

Hardware Acceleration is enabled in settings.

My GPU is an NVIDIA 4070 Ti.

How can I find out what's causing the problem?

What can I do please?