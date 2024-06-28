Many dropped frames on Twitch.tv
Hello,
I use Vivaldi on the Linux Mint 21.3 distribution. (.deb installation).
The problem is that I have a lot of dropped frames on Twitch.tv. After a few seconds of viewing, there are already hundreds of dropped frames constantly increasing.
By way of comparison, there are no dropped frames on Firefox.
Hardware Acceleration is enabled in settings.
My GPU is an NVIDIA 4070 Ti.
How can I find out what's causing the problem?
What can I do please?
mib2berlin
@dambou
Hi, how could we check the frame dropping, looks smooth to me on my laptop with Intel UHD 630 testing https://www.twitch.tv/papaplatte
Check this with other Chromium browser, Firefox use a completely different render engine.
Any issues with Youtube 4K videos?
Cheers, mib
Hello,
I just tried with Brave browser and same dropped frames problem.
I don't know if it helps, but here's the result from vivaldi://gpu :
DoctorG Ambassador
@dambou Missing video decode is strange but could explain the frame drops.
- Do you start with a special command line?
- Do you have special settings in vivaldi://flags?
- Do you have special settings/optimisations in NVidia control panel global and/or for Vivaldi/Chromium/Chrome
- For a test: does it get better with starting in shell
vivaldi --ignore-gpu-blocklist