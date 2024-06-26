@philstevens001 Platform, version, and version of Vivaldi? Hatd to try to reproduce an issue without knowing any of that.

First guess though would be that your system is calling Vivaldi without any environment. If the program is unable to idemtify a profile folder, it of course assumes this is the first time it was run and shows a Welcome screen. In the case of Linux generally, this would mean the system is calling the executable direftly rather than the ctartup script; can't say I know h9w it would happen on other platforms though one might suspect the Mac version is similar as OSX is UNIX variant.