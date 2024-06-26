Links from external applications open welcome page
Clicking a link in an external application (e.g. email client, document reader) opens a new Vivaldi tab with the welcome page: vivaldi://welcome/
How do I correct this behaviour?
@philstevens001 Platform, version, and version of Vivaldi? Hatd to try to reproduce an issue without knowing any of that.
First guess though would be that your system is calling Vivaldi without any environment. If the program is unable to idemtify a profile folder, it of course assumes this is the first time it was run and shows a Welcome screen. In the case of Linux generally, this would mean the system is calling the executable direftly rather than the ctartup script; can't say I know h9w it would happen on other platforms though one might suspect the Mac version is similar as OSX is UNIX variant.
@sgunhouse 6.8.3381.46, Linux 64-bit
OS: Linux Mint 20.3 Cinnamon
When I have some spare time I will look for the profile and see if I can debug a little bit.
@philstevens001 If your desktop and menu links work fine, the problem is not the profile itself but how the system accesses the program. See where your desktop or menu shortcuts point, then make sure the same file is set to handle apptoptiate MIME types (HTML files and URLa).
Typing "vivaldi" from a command prompt or terminal should start the program properly with no welcome screen because it finds the vivaldi startup script which sets up an appropriate environment. But when your system encounters a link it is calling the binary directly instead of the startup script and thus not getting the right environment.
@sgunhouse Desktop and menu links are correct, and invoking it from the terminal starts it properly as well. Now I am unable to reproduce the problem (which is good), but if it happens again I will look more closely at the environment variables.
Thanks for the help.
