Auto Dark Mode for Web Contents @ Experiments is not working
chinanoahli
No matter which option I selected, after relaunch Vivaldi, the option of
Auto Dark Mode for Web Contentswill go back to
Defaultby itself.
My computer info:
Vivaldi 6.8.3381.44 (Stable channel) x64
Windows 10 Version 2004 (Build 19041.1)
DoctorG Ambassador
@chinanoahli Did you see Settings → Appearance
chinanoahli
@DoctorG Thank you so much. I just changed my browser from Chrome to Vivaldi. Due to habit, I thought this setting should be located under experiments.
DoctorG Ambassador
@chinanoahli said in Auto Dark Mode for Web Contents @ Experiments is not working:
I just changed my browser from Chrome to Vivaldi.
Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
