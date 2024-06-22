@hyperswiss A restart/reboot is not meaningful, please forget about the state of the operating system. Exiting/restarting Vivaldi itself is the part that is of interest alone.

I cannot reproduce your issue on Linux. On a fresh profile I created an account on academy.ranakhalil.com . In privacy and security settings I set global cookie permissions to session only. I closed Vivaldi, opened Vivaldi, visited the page again and I am no longer logged in. The second example sso.teachable throws an error, isn’t reachable at all.

One thing to note is it is possible you’d appear to be still logged in when you startup with last session and the tab is still open. Try to access the webpage settings/account management from there—you will likely be required to log in again.