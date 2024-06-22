Session management not working on every website I'm visiting
-
In privacy - security my cookies session setting is set to 'session only', which works fine with most of the websites, github.com, proton.me, I have to login again after every start of my comp.
Some other however keep logged in after a reboot, and I don't want that.
What should I look at to solve that ?
Thanks
-
@hyperswiss Provide an example website with login which keeps you logged in. If this website handles your login state through cookies and you haven’t made a cookie exception for this site in
vivaldi://settings/privacy, it would be an oddity. You mentioned after reboot. Does it happen too when you exit Vivaldi and start Vivaldi without rebooting? A reboot isn’t really meaningful in this scenario.
-
@luetage here's the website https://academy.ranakhalil.com, login goes through https://sso.teachable.com though, there's a whole lot of cookies in there.
I checked again, there's no exception for that one.
For the reboot part, I rarely close my browser, and reboot or shutdown at least once daily, so I figure it's pretty much the same as if I closed it and restarted it.
-
I tried to replicate it and think it might be me.
I think it might be loaded from the cache, with the navbar accessible in which case I immediately click on 'Log out' thinking I'm still in the same session.
My bad
-
@luetage just restarted my computer now after one hour off, I was still logged in. So it's not me after all.
It seems that the session wasn't updated when restarting Vivaldi. If you can tell me where to find the browser session Id, I could check if they remain the same
Let me know if you need further info
Thanks in advance
-
@hyperswiss A restart/reboot is not meaningful, please forget about the state of the operating system. Exiting/restarting Vivaldi itself is the part that is of interest alone.
I cannot reproduce your issue on Linux. On a fresh profile I created an account on
academy.ranakhalil.com. In privacy and security settings I set global cookie permissions to session only. I closed Vivaldi, opened Vivaldi, visited the page again and I am no longer logged in. The second example
sso.teachablethrows an error, isn’t reachable at all.
One thing to note is it is possible you’d appear to be still logged in when you startup with last session and the tab is still open. Try to access the webpage settings/account management from there—you will likely be required to log in again.
-
@luetage What would be the difference in closing-restarting Vivaldi itself ? I assumed that a shutdown of the whole system, and a restart of the applications themselves had pretty much the same effect.
And yes it sometimes looks that I am still logged in and when I click somewhere I can see that I'm not. But that was not the case this morning, I was able to navigate and I was still on and had to log out manually.
If there's no solution that's fine, I can live with that. Just thought I was doing something wrong, now I'm sure I didn't
-
@hyperswiss You have to provide clear steps from a fresh profile (document everything you do) to show that the cookies don’t get deleted after exiting and starting, then a bug report can be issued. This would include setting cookies to session only, visiting the page, logging in, checking in privacy settings where the cookies are saved, closing the tab of the page (to be able to check cookies after restarting, without fresh cookies from the page loading at start), exiting Vivaldi, starting Vivaldi, checking cookie settings whether everything was deleted, opening the page and checking whether you are still logged in.
Some operating systems may save the state of applications on shutdown. Should Vivaldi run while the OS shuts down, things might get a little more unpredictable. So please, if you should try to reproduce your issue, do it by exiting Vivaldi.
-
@luetage Well quite a job you're offering there.
As I said, I can live with that.
I guess the problem is yours to find out.
Thanks for your assistance anyway
-
@hyperswiss I can’t reproduce it and apparently you can’t either. As far as I am concerned this ends here.