Show tab memory usage even if tab popup thumbnails are disabled
vivaldigem
The current way to see the new tab memory usage feature is only if the tab preview thumbnails / Popup thumbnails are enabled. This tends to get in my way, especially when using vertical tabs.
Could there be a way to display tab memory usage even if the thumbnail is turned off?
Thanks again!
@vivaldigem
Hi, I support this, some user need the thumbs but not the memory usage some the other way around.
In the meantime you can use some CSS code to disable the preview thumbnails.
/******* from user @Pathduck remove thumbnail image****/ #vivaldi-tooltip .tooltip-item .thumbnail-image { display: none !important; }
Check how to use it: Modding Vivaldi
Cheers, mib
vivaldigem
@mib2berlin That worked beautifully, thanks so much! Your CSS and the link to the mod guide were fantastic!
@vivaldigem
I am glad it work for you but the code is from @Pathduck , I just copy/past as usual.
JumpingLawnChair
Thanks team!
I came here to request this as this needs to be an option. The site thumbnail sounds like a good idea, but quickly gets in the way. I had turned it off long ago. The new RAM display is really cool, though, and may bring motivation to tone down crazy websites.
I added the @Pathduck code to the bottom of my earlier custom.css file and rebooted Vivaldi. Now, when you hover over the tab, the "popup" just has this text:
Page Name
Site URL (not page URL, which might get messy)
Current RAM (or "Hibernated")
No giant site thumbnail! Yay! This is awesome! I suppose being able to config the actual popup text might be nice. I might try to make it even smaller.
If you have not created a custom.css file yet, follow @mib2berlin's link. It is fun copying others' code to customize Vivaldi
Feel free to move my comment to another thread if it makes sense. Thanks again, y'all!
@JumpingLawnChair
Hi, you can vote for the request with the like button in the first post.
Cheers, mib
JumpingLawnChair
Hi @mib2berlin! Thanks for reminding me. I don't come here often. Done!
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@JumpingLawnChair said in Show tab memory usage even if tab popup thumbnails are disabled:
I suppose being able to config the actual popup text might be nice. I might try to make it even smaller.
Of course you can - most of Vivaldi's UI is CSS, if you learn to inspect it you can change most things.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/16684/inspecting-the-vivaldi-ui-with-devtools