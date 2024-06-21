Printing NYT Cooking recipes chop top off of each page in Portrait...

Vivaldi 6.8.3381.44 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) Revision 8b93eedecfc2569c0a293c88a83a5c15eab23945 OS Linux JavaScript V8 12.6.228.19 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/126.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml Executable Path /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi Ubuntu 24.04.4 Wayland

Last printed a recipe on May 17. Today, when I attempt to print (using the provided Print Recipe button) any recipe in Portrait to either my printer or "Print to file", it chops the top 1" or so off of every page in the print when printing to the default scale. Reducing the scale to reduce the number of pages and the top 3" or so of each page disappears. Changing to Landscape and it prints fine. Prints fine in all respects in Firefox, which is the only other browser I have installed.

I've tried many of the troubleshooting steps - cleaning cache, disabling extensions, disabled adblocker - though probably not all.

Link to recipe: https://cooking.nytimes.com/recipes/1025592-scuttlebutt?unlocked_article_code=1.1U0.xaA7.rlRELFQ2gqFl&smid=share-url

Obviously, not a high priority, but might be affecting other printing instances as well.