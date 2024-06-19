Scan QR code on PC
hornetster
Is there any 'easy' way to scan a QRCode on a PC, with Vivaldi (or otherwise)?
ie Have a qrcode in an email received in Thunderbird, and want to open the URL in Vivaldi...?
Thanks.
@hornetster e.g. https://qrscanneronline.com, it's likely you can install an extension from the web store with this capability too.
@hornetster Debian has a package called "qtqr" that might help. You can drag images to it. I use it mostly for creating codes. Paste some text into it, generate a code and then scan it with phone to transfer notes and such...
hornetster
Ended up installing QR Scanner from Flatpak.
Seems to do it all: read from files/screenshot/generates QR.
Also installed QRCode Reader extension in Vivaldi.
Thanks all!