Vivaldi; is relatively excellent; there's just one issue that at times requires me; to open up an entirely different browser to have a user-friendly experience;
that is Picture in Picture ; Why is it when; I'm using my keyboard to go backward and or forwards
it causes this colour overlay to occur on PiP video window that makes it difficult to see; the actual video
and or experience it; sooner also why; when the mouse is over the PiP video window;
the colour overlay is so dramatically opaque (visually impaired reasons?) ; is there not a customizable option for this?
PiP Media : Colour Overlay Option
Using Media Keys and or Keyboard; etc
[Yes or No (tick)]
Pip Media : Colour Overlay Option
Opacity
[0 to 100 (20)]
Colour of Overlay
[Colour Wheel (shade of gray or other)]
Anyways ; hopefully someone out there tries to fix this; I tried going through the HTML, CSS and possibly ;etc of Vivaldi User Interface and was only able to change some semi-unrelated cosmetics; that can't recall; anymore since it was awhile ago.
I think it was to do with the actual other aspects of the Pip UI ; but might be inaccurate....
@universa Hi, Thanks for your feature request.
This looks like a duplicate of https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/50150/do-not-dim-the-entire-picture-in-picture-pip-video-on-mouse-hover Please vote & discuss at that thread, thank you.
You can use the forum search first to see if you can find similar requests. If that doesn't work, I've catalogued all the requests here.
