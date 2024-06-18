Vivaldi; is relatively excellent; there's just one issue that at times requires me; to open up an entirely different browser to have a user-friendly experience;

that is Picture in Picture ; Why is it when; I'm using my keyboard to go backward and or forwards

it causes this colour overlay to occur on PiP video window that makes it difficult to see; the actual video

and or experience it; sooner also why; when the mouse is over the PiP video window;

the colour overlay is so dramatically opaque (visually impaired reasons?) ; is there not a customizable option for this?

PiP Media : Colour Overlay Option

Using Media Keys and or Keyboard; etc

[Yes or No (tick)]

Opacity

[0 to 100 (20)]

Colour of Overlay

[Colour Wheel (shade of gray or other)]

Anyways ; hopefully someone out there tries to fix this; I tried going through the HTML, CSS and possibly ;etc of Vivaldi User Interface and was only able to change some semi-unrelated cosmetics; that can't recall; anymore since it was awhile ago.

I think it was to do with the actual other aspects of the Pip UI ; but might be inaccurate....