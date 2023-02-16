Do not dim the entire Picture in Picture (PiP) video on mouse hover.
-
RammsteinAM Translator
When I watch a PiP video, it's a bit annoying when it gets completely dimmed on mouse hover.
I would prefer something like this:
-
debiedowner
It seems like this annoying behavior is inherited from Chromium. Trying the demo here in Chrome by clicking the "Toggle Picture-in-Picture" button, the PiP window looks mostly the same as Vivaldi, with the entire window dimming on mouse hover or keyboard shortcut press. But Vivaldi already makes modifications to Chromium's PiP window by adding sound controls and progress bar, so I hope that this will be modified as well.
Notably, Edge Chromium also fixes Chromium's annoying dimming, by dimming only the bottom controls portion, as suggested. Personally, I would prefer even less (or no) dimming, but partial dimming like that would certainly be an improvement over the current eyesore.
-
I'd like to vote for this as well.
But I would also like to not have any dimming at all if possible.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
I guess that will will come in Vivaldi if Chromium changes its PiP code.
-
Pesala Ambassador
This is covered by this earlier feature request: Transparency in PIP.
Anyone who wanted no transparency would set the value to zero.
-