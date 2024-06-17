Please make it make sense for me!
I don't understand this email client:
#1 all emails have to stay in the IMAP INBOX to show up under labels made in M3? If you click MOVE TO ARCHIVE FOLDER, on the imap server, the emails cease to exist under the labels. Move them back to the inbox and viola! they show up again.
#2 Filters... This is confusing as HADES.....
I tried to make a simple filter to label some emails:
Filter Name: Debian List
Search in: ALL MESSAGES
Include: Read, Archived,Feeds,
Search: [email protected]
gets Automatically changed to
Actions: Add Label... Debian_List
Save / Update Filter
Goes back to ALL ACCOUNTS
Right clicks
Advanced
RERUN FILTER FOR FOLDER
Nothing Happens.......
What did I do wrong?
Thanks!
Q4OS Trinity Desktop
Fastmail IMAP
Vivaldi 6.7.3329.41 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
For 1. Make sure that you are subscribed to all your IMAP folders. Go to the account and if you see any greyed out folders, like maybe your archive folder is, then they won't appear if moved there. Right click to subscribe to them.
For 2. I can confirm this issue. It is a known bug, you can discuss it more here: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/98007/mail-filters-are-broken-in-ver-6-7-3329-31-stable-channel-64-bit
the Bug ID is VB-106657. I don't know when it will be fixed.
@LonM I just figured out, that:
I can create a LABEL on the fastmail server ( normally, Fastmail defaults to folders) and then move all the emails to that Label and the emails still show up under the local M3 Label. Where if you mark the message as archived, they cease to exist.
Maybe thats what it was, I wasn't subbed to the archives folder or something like that?
Thanks!
@CWM030 said in Please make it make sense for me!:
Where if you mark the message as archived, they cease to exist.
I remember a issue, but had not found a report.