I don't understand this email client:

#1 all emails have to stay in the IMAP INBOX to show up under labels made in M3? If you click MOVE TO ARCHIVE FOLDER, on the imap server, the emails cease to exist under the labels. Move them back to the inbox and viola! they show up again.

#2 Filters... This is confusing as HADES.....

I tried to make a simple filter to label some emails:

Filter Name: Debian List

Search in: ALL MESSAGES

Include: Read, Archived,Feeds,

Search: [email protected]

gets Automatically changed to

NOT [email protected]

Actions: Add Label... Debian_List

Save / Update Filter

Goes back to ALL ACCOUNTS

Right clicks

Advanced

RERUN FILTER FOR FOLDER

Nothing Happens.......

What did I do wrong?

Thanks!

Q4OS Trinity Desktop

Fastmail IMAP

Vivaldi 6.7.3329.41 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)