Mail Filters are broken in Ver 6.7.3329.31 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
It's been as inserting "and" / "not" when they aren't asked for. It can't handle search criteria from the beginning of subject or multiple words which belong together; ex: Robin Hood either with or w/o "". It definitely can't handle an email address as a search criteria. In addition, there is an extra entry form for search criteria preceded by "not" and, in general, filters are picking up a lot irrelevant data. Maybe it's my imagination, but hopefully, someone can take a look.
Confirmed & Reported
Mail Settings Filters not working
Key: VB-106657
Project: Vivaldi Browser
@janrif
NOTalways been quite problematic as I recall.
You might already do a report, of course, but I'd start doing here some example of the filters you are trying to do, and how the mail filters is messing them up and when. More important: they worked before?
Here's one simple example.
Copy Email From Address > Settings > Mail > Add Filter Criteria = Email address > RESET "SEARCH IN" AGAIN b/c it changes on it's own > Update Mail Filter > Check your filter on settings page for resulting filter created by Vivaldi. > Add an OR criteria and filter again.
Did this work b4? Yes, otherwise there would br no need to report it here. TIA
yojimbo274064400
Tried the steps:
Copied email address from existing message, for example
[email protected]
Pressed
Ctrl+
F12to open Setting and then selected Mail
Scrolled down to Mail Filters and Actions section and selected + to add Mail Filter
Following details were entered:
As soon as focus leaves highlighted field, shown previously, the following search criteria is created:
NOT (from:^[email protected] OR from:,[email protected])
Did not expect:
- NOT search condition; it also invalidates search criteria
- the complexity of search condition when
from:[email protected]would suffice
-
@yojimbo274064400 Thanks for testing/confirming that there is a problem. I don't know if you noticed that the "Search In" dialog needs to be adjusted each time it is used instead of defaulting to "All Messages" or source that was set previously. TIA
edwardp Ambassador
yojimbo274064400
I did notice but wanted to look at the issue further before commenting. Observations thus far:
drop down search form defaults to All Messages
whereas from Settings > Mail it defaults to Current but a seemingly random string without obvious correlation to folder, as highlighted below:
FWIW might be best to manually write mail filters for now.
edwardp Ambassador
@janrif said in Mail Filters are broken in Ver 6.7.3329.31 (Stable channel) (64-bit):
VB-106657
Thank you for submitting it.