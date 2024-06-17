Not sure if it's Vivaldi or Linux bug. More like Vivaldi.

Here is the setup:

Enable Switch Tabs by Scrolling Move tabs to left Open some tabs

Now hover the mouse over the tab bar and scroll a minimal amount (one notch on mouse wheel). This one notch is skipped, only 2nd comes through.

To reproduce reliably, you can right click on the tab bar to show menu, then left click on the tab bar to dismiss menu, then repeat scrolling.