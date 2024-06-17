Tab switch by scrolling skips first scroll event
Not sure if it's Vivaldi or Linux bug. More like Vivaldi.
Here is the setup:
- Enable Switch Tabs by Scrolling
- Move tabs to left
- Open some tabs
Now hover the mouse over the tab bar and scroll a minimal amount (one notch on mouse wheel). This one notch is skipped, only 2nd comes through.
To reproduce reliably, you can right click on the tab bar to show menu, then left click on the tab bar to dismiss menu, then repeat scrolling.
@Avi That's some kind of focus thing. It solely happens when dismissing menus/popups or when clicking on a part of the UI that can't get focus. In all other cases it seems to work as expected.
edit: the page gets focus when dismissing menus, then your problem occurs. It can also be reproduced by focusing the webpage and then trying to scroll.
I found that it's not just tabs. It affects general browser behavior as well. For example, right click on a web page to bring up menu, left click to dismiss menu. Scroll. Same as with the tab bar, first scroll even is ignored, only second comes through.
mib2berlin
@Avi
Hi, I guess this is a Chromium issue/bug, Edge and Chromium 127 on Linux does the same but Firefox doesn't.
Cheers, mib